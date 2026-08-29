UAE prepares for back-to-school rush with staff training and phased return of pupils

Dubai Police organised a series of training and awareness courses on traffic safety rules and guidelines, targeting security guards across 35 schools.

The initiative comes as students and parents gear up for the new academic year beginning on Monday. Over 1,180 public and private schools across the UAE reopen their doors on August 31, welcoming more than 1.277 million students.

The training familiarised participants with traffic signs and guidelines and covered traffic flow regulation during peak drop-off and pick-up hours around the school.

Security guards training with the Dubai police also engaged in hands-on scenarios simulating real-life traffic accidents. In addition, they received guidance on ensuring students get on and off buses safely to prevent any risks, and on how to respond initially and professionally to traffic or security emergencies until the relevant authorities arrive.

Back to school on Monday

Schools have adopted phased return-to-school plans with shorter hours for younger pupils during the first week, with staggered pick-up and drop-off times for easier management.

Several parents said they received emails from schools detailing the drop-off and pick-up timings and start dates for various grades.

In good news for parents working in the UAE’s government sector, employees will be allowed to work flexible hours so they can take their children to and from schools and nurseries for the start of the academic year.

The ruling applies only to the first day back at school and will take into consideration the staggered return to classrooms.

Staff whose children are at primary and secondary schools will have the option to start late and leave work early, provided the time out of work does not exceed three hours.

Road safety

Roads are expected to be busy. Anticipating the school rush on August 31, the UAE interior ministry announced a one-day traffic safety campaign in which UAE motorists can get four black points removed from licences if they avoid accidents.

Dubai Police will have 253 patrols and 28 drones around schools, while the Roads and Transport Authority will increase bus frequencies on more than 30 routes and add taxis in school zones.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah police will increase patrols around schools and major intersections, while Ajman will place officers to manage traffic and pedestrian crossings and monitor school buses. Ras Al Khaimah Police will also increase patrols around schools and organise traffic and pick-up areas.

New changes for 2026-27

In a major shake-up, the UAE’s Minister of Education announced this week that pupils between kindergarten and Year 2 at UAE public schools will no longer have homework. There will also be fresh evaluations for all public and private schools licensed by the ministry.

The authority also conducted a specialised training week with around 80 targeted programmes and hybrid workshops tailored to more than 24,000 school leaders, teachers, advisors and support staff.

The initiative included a dedicated development programme for 1,700 school leaders, including 500 principals and 1,200 vice principals.