No homework for young pupils: Shake-up to UAE public schools for the year ahead

Young pupils from kindergarten to grade two in UAE public schools will have no homework throughout the coming academic year, while grade-six pupils will not use digital screens in four major subjects, the Education Ministry has announced.

Speaking at a back-to-school readiness conference in Dubai, Minister of Education Sarah Al Amiri said pupils in grade six will use books, paper and notebooks to study English, Arabic, science and maths.

“Children in all public schools from kindergarten to grade four don't use any devices in the classroom except to learn tools in specific classes, so that's already been a policy. Now we're looking at middle school,” Ms Al Amiri told The National.

The drive is based on the findings of a study that revealed the impact of screen time on pupils' cognitive development.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said 'better inter-student relationships and friendships formed because of the reduction in screen time' in classrooms. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said 'better inter-st…

The study covered 2,500 pupils in nine public schools. The schools were divided into two groups to identify the effect of regulation of digital tools. The study showed a clear improvement in academic performance in classrooms without digital tools across all grades, particularly in maths, science and Arabic.

There was also a marked improvement in behaviour, discipline and focus in the classroom.

“Those students that were in no-device classes, their retention nearly doubled, their behaviour overall was better and there was better inter-student relationships and friendships formed because of the reduction in screen time,” Ms Al Amiri said.

Encouraging good habits

She said cancelling homework for young pupils from kindergarten to grade two would improve the quality of learning in school and promote a better balance with family life.

Not assigning homework would also encourage daily reading at home and build skills from an early age.

“We spoke of a transformation last year from an ecosystem that focuses on just gaining knowledge to an ecosystem that builds knowledge and skills together,” she said.

The total number of pupils in public schools the UAE is 1,277,000. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The total number of pupils in public schools the UAE is 1,27…

Limiting digital tools in sixth grade and the removal of homework for children in kindergarten to grade two does not currently apply to private schools.

Other plans for the new academic year include projects to evaluate all public and private schools licensed by the Ministry of Education, and the launch of a specialised training week for teachers and school leaders.

The methodology to assess pupils in grades nine to 12 will also change, with central exams and school-based assessments equally divided, at 50 per cent each, compared with assessments at 70 per cent last year.

“Right now, it's going to be 50 per cent, providing more agency for schools to be able to assess students and be able to enhance the assessment mechanism.”

Ready to resume

Another key addition this year is the inclusion of diagnostic tests in schools, by which teachers can accurately determine academic levels and detect gaps in learning so they can support pupils with better instructional materials.

“We’re adding the diagnostic, benchmark and baseline assessments, so the teachers have those tools to be able to assess students very early on the academic year. And they're able to tweak their lesson planning and also their teaching methodology to be able to cater to the students.”

Ms Al Amiri also spoke of the readiness of schools to resume, with an enrolment of more than 26,700 new pupils in public schools and the opening of 11 new schools and education complexes. The total number of pupils in public schools in the UAE is 1,277,000.

All schools will welcome pupils back to the classroom next week, with authorities deciding on any transition to home learning, depending on the situation.

In the past academic year, schools and other educational institutions moved between remote learning and in-person classes based on the decisions taken by UAE authorities.

“As of now, it's back to school on August 31,” Ms Al Amiri said. “We continue to assess the situations with the relevant authorities. Schools are ready with their different plans that have been put in place last year.

“We’ve got schools to continue enhancing those plans and they're able to transition between the two modes of learning, and we'll take the situation as it moves forward.”