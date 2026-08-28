Flexible working hours for UAE government workers for return to school

Government employees across the UAE will be allowed to work flexible hours so they can take their children to and from schools and nurseries for the start of the new academic year next week.

Staff whose children are at primary and secondary schools will have the option to start late and leave work early, provided the time out of work does not exceed three hours.

The ruling – set out by the Federal Authority for Government Resources – applies only to the first day back at school and will take into consideration the staggered return to classrooms.

This means that working parents can adopt flexible timings whether their child returns to school on Monday or later in the week.

The same directives apply to government staff whose children attend nursery, but will be in place for the entire first week of the 2026-27 academic year.

Federal government employees may also attend certain important school events involving their children, provided their absence does not affect work.

Staff can also request permission to take up to three hours out to attend school meetings, graduation ceremonies, special occasions or activities, provided this does not affect work or conflict with federal HR laws.

The flexible working plan was introduced in the UAE in 2018 to improve work-life balance for federal employees.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils will return to classrooms in the UAE from Monday, with British, American and Indian curriculum schools among those starting the new academic year at the end of August.

However, the school year starts in April for Indian-curriculum schools, with the summer holiday an interlude in their calendar.

Traffic and transport measures

Police in the UAE are increasing traffic and transportation measures as schools reopen.

Dubai Police will have 253 patrols and 28 drones around schools, while RTA will increase bus frequencies on more than 30 routes and add taxis in school zones.

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah police will increase patrols around schools and major intersections, while Ajman will place officers to manage traffic and pedestrian crossings and monitor school buses. Ras Al Khaimah Police will also increase patrols around schools and organise traffic and pick-up areas.