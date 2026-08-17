Schools praise UAE traffic campaign that rewards safe driving

UAE schools and traffic experts have welcomed a new road safety campaign that offers drivers the chance to have four black points removed from their licences if they pledge to stay accident- and violation-free on the first day of the new academic year.

Motorists who avoid accidents and traffic violations on August 31 will be eligible to have four black points removed automatically by September 25 under a nationwide Ministry of Interior campaign aimed at encouraging safer driving and greater compliance with traffic laws.

Simon Crane, headmaster of Brighton College Dubai, told The National that he hopes the initiative will help promote good habits that will lead drivers to adopt safer behaviour throughout the school year, not just on the opening day.

“It is an excellent initiative that focuses attention on road safety at one of the busiest times of the year," he said.

Brighton College Dubai headmaster Simon Crane is a fan of the initiative. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Brighton College Dubai headmaster Simon Crane is a fan of th…

"The incentive may encourage participation, but its real value will be in reinforcing safe habits like slowing down near schools, avoiding mobile phones, maintaining safe distances and giving priority to pedestrians, which should continue every day.”

Brighton College Dubai will place additional staff around the site to manage traffic on the first day of school.

“The first day of term is always particularly busy, so we deploy additional staff and security colleagues around the site to manage traffic and support pupils arriving safely,” he said. “We also remind parents in advance about designated drop-off areas, safe driving, considerate parking and the importance of allowing additional time for their journey.”

Mr Crane said the school would include the campaign within its back-to-school communications and encourage parents and staff to support it. “Schools and families share a responsibility to make arrival and departure as safe, calm and considerate as possible, particularly on the first day of term,” he added.

From August 17, drivers can sign an online pledge for the chance to have black points removed from their licence. Drivers are expected to avoid speeding, maintain safe distances and exercise caution while changing lanes and overtaking.

Perfect timing

More than 300,000 drivers signed up for the nationwide scheme in 2024, and Dr Mustafa Al Dah, an expert in safe driving for young motorists and riders and a leading roads researcher, said the timing of the initiative was perfect.

"I think there’s definitely value in reminding people that going back to school is a time of change after the quiet summer months and we need to be extra vigilant around schools and on the school run," he told The National.

"We often forget the special nature of schools and that we need to take extra care driving around them. For example, I see some school areas where a whole lane or two outside school is blocked at the time of collection, and unless you are familiar with that area, you do not expect a stationary lane or students being dropped off by parents in a live lane.

"Add to that a little bit of panic or a feeling of urgency from a parent when students are a few minutes late, and we have all been there as parents, and it could end up in a deadly disaster."

Thomas Edelmann, founder of Road Safety UAE, said rewarding drivers’ good behaviour on the roads could be as valuable as punishing bad driving.

“It is good initiative. We have to raise awareness for road safety and this pledge helps. We can penalise wrong behaviour but also reward good behaviour,” Mr Edelmann said.

The first day of school is one of the busiest traffic days of the year. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: The first day of school is one of the busiest traffic days o…

“It’s about helping people who want to be better in their behaviour on roads. It’s good that we encourage good behaviour and give people a treat. The timing is well chosen with the return to school. Parents should be a model to their children as they are looking to us and learning from our behaviour in life and while driving.”

The UAE recorded more than 6,014 major road accidents last year, up 23 per cent on 2024, according to ministry figures. Around 60 per cent of major accidents were linked to just four behaviours: sudden swerving, distracted driving, tailgating and not paying attention.

For help and enquiries about the campaign, people can call 8005000 or send an email to moi@moi.gov.ae.