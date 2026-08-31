  • IRGC claims attacks on US bases in Jordan
  • Trump posts AI-generated video of Kharg Island being 'blown to smithereens'
  • Oil rises to above $90 as US and Iran resume strikes
  • IRGC says supertanker ablaze after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz
  • Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to hold first defence pact meeting this week
  • Iran's supreme leader tells officials not to damage morale
Updated: August 31, 2026, 7:52 AM