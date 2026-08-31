Trump posts AI video amid fresh US-Iran strikes
00:24
Trump posts AI video amid fresh US-Iran strikes
Qatari PM meets Iranian foreign minister in Tehran
France focuses on Gulf diplomacy amid Hormuz crisis
Iranians panic buy as fuel shortages hit
Iran ambassador loses diplomatic immunity in Lebanon
Manus on Markets: Could US sanctions shock the system?
The National discusses new set of sanctions on Iran
US announces new economic campaign against Iran
UN chief calls for end of standstill in Strait of Hormuz
US warns allies to back its Iran strategy