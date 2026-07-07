'I couldn't believe it': Indian resident named UAE's latest Dh30m lottery winner

The UAE's latest lottery winner said he could not believe his luck after becoming the second player to secure the Dh30 million ($8.1 million) jackpot in a matter of weeks.

Sunil Kumar, an Indian resident of Abu Dhabi, matched all seven numbers in the UAE Lottery draw on Wednesday, July 1 to claim the life-changing grand prize.

His good fortune comes after Nepalese security guard Tayab Khan and five friends shared the Dh30 million windfall on Wednesday, May 27.

"When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it," said Mr Kumar, 52, who was revealed as the country's latest lottery millionaire by organisers on Tuesday. "Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realised I had won."

He becomes the third player to win the UAE Lottery since its launch in December 2024, with all the winning ticketholders living in the capital.

Anilkumar Bolla was crowned the UAE's sole Dh100 million lottery winner in October 2025.

Lottery organisers reduced the top prize to Dh30 million in December, when the draw was switched from fortnightly to weekly.

Entrants were given an extra opportunity to strike it lucky when the Wednesday draw was introduced in April.

The Lucky Day draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 in the “day” section of the online draw card and one number from 12 in the “month” section.

Players must register on the official website to participate and must be UAE residents aged 18 or older.