'Painful but rarely fatal': Dubai resident tells of shock at finding black widow nest in garden

People have been advised to call authorities if they come across potentially poisonous or venomous animals after a Dubai resident found a cluster of black widow spiders in his garden.

Muhammad Usman was cleaning his yard when he found a spider on his leg and identified it as a black widow by its distinctive red hourglass mark.

After lifting it and placing it in a corner, he found about eight more under a bicycle cover outside his garden in Emaar South Parkside 2.

Black widows are not native to the UAE and are rarely seen in Dubai. Their venom is extremely painful but rarely fatal. The actions of Mr Usman, a Pakistani businessman, have sparked a debate in his community, with many questioning why he did not kill the creatures.

“I took pictures and shared these across the group just for everybody to know there are black widows in our community,” he said. “I haven't seen them before in Dubai. I'm quite intrigued by spiders, scorpions, snakes and centipedes, so I know what exactly they look like.”

Dubai Municipality said residents should call if they think they have seen a dangerous animal and it will sent a team.

“The resident should send us their Makani number [a ten digit location codes for buildings] and we will send a team to the location to handle the request,” said a Dubai Municipality service centre official. “A team will safely take care of it.”

Poisonous spider

One species likely to be found in the UAE is the Mediterranean black widow, which has previously been spotted in coastal strips or hiding under debris. The spiders may have entered the region in furniture or vegetable shipments.

Although experts say the spiders bite only in self-defence, Dr Andre Van Der Bank, a vet with the British Veterinary Hospital Dubai, says the bite is extremely painful.

“Although bites are rare because these spiders are shy and prefer to hide, their venom is medically significant,” he said, causing “sweating, high blood pressure, nausea and abdominal pain. Deaths are extremely uncommon with modern medical care, but bites warrant prompt medical assessment.”

The resident's photo of a black widow. Photo: Muhammad Usman Info

He added that the venom contains a neurotoxin that could be fatal to small animals. “Dogs and cats can develop severe pain, muscle rigidity, tremors, tachycardia, hypertension and hypersalivation,” he said. “Small animals – birds, rabbits, rodents – are likely more susceptible because of their size.”

The vet recommended these spiders be removed safely if found inside a home and said the discovery of rare spiders in the UAE would give researchers the chance to study a species not usually found in the region.

“This whole country is changing from desert to green gardens. It could be wise to use this opportunity for scientists to work alongside communities that find these spiders.”

Walid Kaakeh, a former professor of entomology and a consultant in environmental and pesticide toxicology, said the spiders should be safely removed if they are inside a home.

“It’s best to avoid these spiders because of the venom,” Prof Kaakeh said. “But if removed carefully there is no need for pesticide or for the spiders to be killed as they don’t attack people. They may come in on furniture, food, through vegetables people bring.”

‘Humans are encroachers’

Despite criticism of his actions, Mr Usman believes in letting animals live in their natural habitat. “I don’t kill insects, I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

Animal lover Muhammad Usman at his villa in Dubai. Photo: Muhammad Usman Info

“It’s been an ongoing debate with people who may see a snake, a spider or a lizard and immediately try to kill it. I always oppose killing because they are in their natural habitat. We, humans are the ones who have encroached.”

Mr Usman cautioned people to call experts to deal with potentially dangerous creatures. “If you know how to handle it and you're not scared, you can always relocate them. If not, don't risk yourself, your kids or anyone, call the municipality or a pest control team.

“They don't necessarily have to kill them, but the pest control team can relocate them into the bushes. Spiders are good because they keep insects away so they are a natural pest control.”

The National has reached out to Emaar for comment but the developer has yet to respond.