Museums of the UAE: Ajman's Masfout is a mountain fort worth the detour

Set amid the Hajar Mountains, about 90 minutes from Dubai, Masfout Museum sits in a small agricultural town that most visitors never pass through. If you find yourself in the mountain interior – heading to or from Hatta, exploring the wadis or simply looking for somewhere beyond the usual cultural circuit – it is well worth stopping for.

The museum is housed among the oldest surviving structures belonging to the emirate of Ajman, a fortified tower house that once served as both a defensive post and an administrative seat for the region.

Carefully restored, it now tells the story of the people who lived inland, in the mountains, farming and herding through seasons the Gulf coast never knew.

This is a different story than the dominant narrative in UAE heritage, which primarily focuses on coastal trading.

Why go there?

The country's museum landscape is rich with pearl diving, maritime trade and desert Bedouin culture, but the mountain interior – with its own distinct ecology, agriculture and way of life – is largely absent from the cultural circuit. Masfout Museum fills that gap.

Learn the history of Masfout, which was known for its high-quality marble. Katy Gillett for The National Info

The setting alone is a bonus. Masfout sits at roughly 800 metres above sea level. The drive through the mountains is beautiful, particularly in the winter months when the wadis carry water and the hillsides are green. Come in summer and temperatures are typically lower than in the main cities.

The museum also benefits from a slower pace that’s often difficult to find in the UAE's larger heritage sites. You are likely to have the place largely to yourself, which makes it easier to absorb what you're looking at.

What you'll see

The restored fort is compact but well-curated, with displays organised around the themes of mountain life, women’s responsibilities, governance, schooling and children’s activities, agriculture and traditional crafts. Exhibits cover farming tools, traditional dress, the systems of irrigation – the ancient aflaj channels – and water preservation methods, such as wells and date cultivation.

One section is dedicated to indigenous endangered species of the Hajar Mountains. Katy Gillett for The National Info

Masfout’s chief export was tobacco, and there’s a section dedicated to this, too, so visitors can learn how it was traded with merchants from other emirates as well as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Iran. You’ll also learn about its high-quality marble, since the nearby mountains yield the material in a variety of colours.

The architecture of the fort itself is another highlight. Thick-walled and built for both heat management and defence, it features the narrow windows, internal courtyard and watchtower typical of mountain fort design in this part of Arabia.

The museum's internal courtyard. Katy Gillett for The National Info

Photographs and archival material provide context on Masfout's history as a regional centre, and on the relationship between the mountain communities and the coastal towns they traded with. The fort's role in the broader history of Ajman emirate is explained clearly, without academic heaviness.

Star attraction

A weaponry room features an old cannon, as most forts used small and large cannons as far back as the 16th century.

The section on defensive architecture is among the most popular. Katy Gillett for The National Info

Around this section, there are illustrated signboards with interesting facts about the town’s defensive measures and how the fort’s architecture supported this. This includes using boiling molasses against invaders and using two shots of a rifle to warn the town of an imminent attack.

Another memorable section is dedicated to indigenous wildlife in the Hajar region, including models of endangered species such as the Arabian leopard and ibex. You can also learn more about the desert hare, peregrine falcon, striped hyena and more here.

What to know before you go

The drive takes about 90 minutes from Dubai and two and a half hours from Abu Dhabi. Combine the museum with a drive through the broader Masfout area – the mountain scenery, date farms and roadside fruit stalls are part of the appeal. Allow an hour for the museum, more if you explore the surrounding village on foot.

Nearby, if you follow signs for Al Boma Tower, you’ll find The View, a lovely little cafe with an excellent vantage point of the town.

Masfout as seen from The View cafe. Katy Gillett for The National Info

Since you’re there, it’s also worth visiting the bordering town of Hatta, which is home to Hatta Heritage Village, so you can learn more about the area.

Ticket price and location

Entry to Masfout Museum is free. It’s open from 8am to 8pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; from 8am to 2am on Wednesday; and from 8am to noon and again from 3pm to 8pm on Friday.