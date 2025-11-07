How Ajman Museum traces the way people thrived in the desert in the era before oil

At the heart of Ajman’s quaint heritage district stands one of the UAE’s most atmospheric museums: the Ajman Museum. Contained within an 18th-century fort, once home to the ruling family, it offers an intimate look at life in the emirate before oil transformed the region.

It’s not just the artefacts that transport you back in time, but the building itself, with its coral stone walls, ornate wooden doors, wind towers and a central courtyard dotted with palm trees.

The museum is in Ajman Heritage District, which also has restaurants and stalls. Christopher Pike for The National

It’s not a space for grand statements or high-tech exhibits, but model re-enactments and a dedication to authenticity you rarely find elsewhere today.

In a country known for its skyscrapers and superlatives, Ajman Museum is humble and beautifully preserved. It invites you to slow down, offering a lasting sense of place, memory and continuity that makes it well worth the drive.

Why go there?

While Dubai and Abu Dhabi may boast high-tech museums and futuristic facades, Ajman Museum preserves its sense of authenticity, where the creak of old wooden doors and the scent of aged stone become part of the experience.

Photographs on display at Ajman Museum. Christopher Pike for The National

That doesn’t mean there is no technology, though screens complement rather than take over, while interactive games help both little ones and grown-ups absorb the information.

Visitors come here to understand what life in the UAE was like just a few generations ago. From fishing, farming and date production, to traditional medicine, weaponry and education, the museum celebrates ingenuity in a harsh desert environment.

It’s a great pit stop for history buffs, curious tourists or any resident looking for something off the beaten track.

What you’ll see

A visit begins in the shaded courtyard, where traditional cannons once defended the fort. From there, you’re free to explore room after room, as you move in a clockwise direction around the fort.

Each room branching off is transformed into a thematic exhibit. Expect to find everything from pearl-diving gear and tribal weapons to old school notebooks and photographs that show Ajman’s gradual development.

An ‘ancient kitchen’ exhibit. Christopher Pike for The National

The archaeology section is one of the highlights, showcasing items that date back thousands of years, including pottery, tools and burial ornaments excavated from nearby sites such as Mowaihat. These finds suggest that Ajman’s history is far older and more complex than many might assume.

Another fascinating section is devoted to traditional medicine, where you can see remedies once used by local healers such as dried herbs and bull horns, and there’s even a game where you need to guess the natural medicine for each ailment.

Next door, the education room reveals what schooling looked like before formal institutions, complete with implements once used by students in Quranic schools. There’s also an illuminating section on Ajman’s police force that highlights some of the ingenious tactics used to apprehend criminals back in the day.

A guided audio tour is available through Ajman Museum’s app. Christopher Pike for The National

What makes this museum especially engaging is its layout. The low-ceilinged rooms and thick walls give it the feel of a lived-in space. And because the rooms are small and close together, each exhibit feels intimate and personal.

Star attraction

For many visitors, the most striking feature is the structure itself – and how seamlessly it blends with the museum’s contents. Originally built in the late 1700s, the fort has served not just as a royal residence, but also as a police station and prison.

It’s rare for a museum to offer both age-old objects and a storied atmosphere, but Ajman Museum’s architecture is an artefact in its own right.

One large hall has been transformed into a traditional marketplace. Christopher Pike for The National

There’s also a vast room that’s been transformed into a traditional marketplace, with all the various shops recreated, from barbers and blacksmiths to bisht makers.

Know before you go

Ajman Museum is centrally located and easy to reach from anywhere in the city. It’s best visited during cooler months, as you’re moving in and out of doors constantly. There is central air conditioning, but it doesn’t work in all the rooms so it can get warm.

Expect to spend about an hour exploring, although history lovers may want to linger longer. The signage is in both Arabic and English, and the museum tends to be quiet. There’s also a guided audio tour available through Ajman Museum’s app, allowing visitors to dive deeper into the exhibits.

There’s no cafe on-site, but the surrounding area offers small shops and food stalls, including traditional Emirati cuisine in the heritage quarter.

Ticket price and opening hours

Ajman Museum is open daily from 8am to 8pm, except on Fridays when it opens after 2.30pm. Entry costs Dh5 for adults and Dh1 for children under 10.

