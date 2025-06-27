National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah showcases Emirati history - and hospitality

While many visitors to Ras Al Khaimah head straight to the mountains or mangroves, those looking to understand the emirate’s roots would do well to spend a little time within the coral-stone walls of the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah.

Housed in a historic fort that’s been destroyed at least twice in its lifetime – once in the 1600s and again in 1820 – the museum offers a charming cultural experience. Beyond the thoughtfully curated exhibitions, the beautiful courtyard and fascinating archaeological finds, it’s the warmth of the staff – and the offer of Arabic coffee or tea in the majlis before you leave – that makes any visit stand out for us.

Have a cup of Arabic coffee or tea in the majlis before you leave. Pawan Singh / The National

The fort was once home to the ruling Al Qawasim family before it was used as a police station and later transformed into a museum in 1987. Today, it recounts thousands of years of this region’s layered history, from ancient settlements and maritime trade to tribal traditions and pearling life.

Why go there?

This is for anyone curious about the UAE’s heritage, especially the northern emirates. The National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah may not shout for your attention, but it earns it, offering a quieter, more intimate look at traditional life than the larger institutions in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

You’ll find archaeological objects from the Stone, Bronze and Iron Ages, including artefacts from the nearby settlements and a rare 17th-century Jewish gravestone, believed to be the only one of its kind discovered in the UAE. Also discover a madbasa, or date press, which was unearthed on the premises, having been forgotten and buried for decades.

View of the old door at the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

Ethnographic displays bring to life the emirate’s fishing and pearling history, agricultural tools, date syrup production, tribal weapons and traditional jewellery.

Access the various exhibits from the spacious, foliage-rich courtyard, stepping inside former living quarters and towers through traditional Arabian doors – much of the building's original charm has been painstakingly preserved.

But this museum isn’t just about the past. It’s also about living traditions, which is seen in the warm welcome you receive from staff, who are happy to share insights, stories and a cup of gahwa before you go.

What you’ll see

Start your visit in the main hall, where you’ll learn about the history of the building, before stepping outside into the courtyard and moving into the archaeology gallery, where items dating back to 5,000 BC chart Ras Al Khaimah’s role in regional trade and settlement. You’ll also see pottery from Julfar (the emirate’s old name), bronze tools and artefacts from the pre and early Islamic periods.

Other exhibits delve into the emirate’s traditional economy, from pearling and boatbuilding to fishing, while a dedicated gallery showcases regional silver jewellery, clothing and weaponry.

Weapons on display alongside old jewellery. Katy Gillett for The National

Currently, there’s also a wonderful temporary exhibition on Emirati weddings, taking visitors through the traditional matrimony process, showcasing bridal dresses, ceremonial items and dowry, plus personal stories that highlight the evolution of wedding customs in the emirate.

At the moment, some areas of the museum are undergoing renovation to preserve the structure and improve the visitor experience, so certain galleries may be closed or restricted.

For part of the year, it’s also too hot to properly explore the outdoor areas of the museum, which include climbing up to the roof and taking in the surrounding views of the old city.

Different types of pottery on display. Pawan Singh / The National

Star attraction

While the museum is rich in historical details, the highlight of our visit is the interaction with the staff. Before leaving, we were invited to sit in the museum’s majlis, where dallahs of freshly brewed chai and gahwa were offered as we got to know more about the people who work there.

We also loved the small souvenir shop beyond the majlis and made sure to pick up a couple of extremely affordable keepsakes before leaving.

What to know before you go

It’s not high-tech in the least, but more of a traditional museum experience, with simple presentation and bilingual signage. It’s done well, though, and this is precisely why it’s so charming. If you’re in Ras Al Khaimah, we highly recommend stopping by.

Allow at least one hour for your visit, depending on how thoroughly you want to explore each room. The museum is located on Al Hisn Road and is easy to reach by car or taxi from the city centre. Free parking is available outside the front door.

Ticket price and location

Entry is Dh5 per person. The museum is open Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm, and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm. It’s closed on Mondays.