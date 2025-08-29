Dubai’s Etihad Museum makes visitors appreciate UAE’s rapid transformation

Tucked along Jumeirah Road, at the site where the UAE was born, the Etihad Museum invites visitors into an immersive exploration of the nation’s formation.

The museum, which features seven pen‑like columns symbolising the signing of the agreement by the seven leaders of the Trucial States, occupies a striking, modern building next to Union House, where the Constitution was signed in 1971.

A reproduction of the Provisional Constitution of the United Arab Emirates signed in 1971. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Why go there?

Tourists and new arrivals to the UAE will gain a good understanding of the country by visiting this museum. Its well-curated, interactive journey traces how a federation emerged from the Trucial States, through the critical years from oil discovery to unification between 1968 and 1974. The experience makes visitors appreciate how quickly and completely the UAE has transformed in only a few decades.

What you’ll see

The museum is set underground and winds through thematic pavilions, presenting documentary films, interactive family trees, panoramic maps and artefacts. Highlights include the Constitution and presentations about major milestones and a gallery celebrating the nation’s birth.

The interiors are beautifully designed. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The distinctive architecture features curving white ceilings, light wells, sunken courtyards and an underground auditorium, library and classrooms.

This architectural elegance is blended with an educational narrative and steeped in national significance. The flow through pavilions, connected with skylit spaces, guides visitors from pre-union times into nationhood. The mix of technology, artefacts and modern design reflects the country this museum represents.

Star attraction

The UAE Constitution is showcased alongside portraits and personal possessions of the seven original leaders, including the wristwatch of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Passport, smoking pipe and tobacco belonging to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What’s most striking about this museum is its interactivity and use of technology. For example, at one section, visitors can slide different blocks across a screen, each projecting images and information about a different aspect of Emirati life.

Slide the blocks to unlock new information on the country's unification. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What to know before you go

Allow at least one hour to 90 minutes for a thorough tour. There is no on-site souvenir shop and the restaurant has now closed, but there is a separate library with books about the UAE in a range of languages.

It is worth visiting during cooler months, so you can also explore nearby outdoor landmarks such as Union House afterwards.

Visitors can learn more about the seven original leaders of the UAE, including interactive family trees. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Make sure to turn immediately right for basement parking as you drive through the museum entrance. It is easy to miss and end up at the other side of the site.

Ticket price

The museum is open daily from 10am to 8pm, with last entry at 7pm. Guided tours are available throughout the day. Admission is Dh25 for adults, with concessions for students, groups and people of determination from Dh10 per person.

