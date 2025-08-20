Union House inscribed on Alecso registry of Arab architectural heritage sites

The Union House has been inscribed on the registry of Arab architectural heritage sites, an initiative by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (Alecso).

Built in 1965 and located on Jumeirah Street in Dubai, the structure is a landmark of UAE history. Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, former Ruler of Dubai, would conduct important meetings at the house. Most notably, it was where the Declaration of the Union was signed in July 1971, marking the foundation of the country.

The historic site has since been restored, remaining faithful to its original design, and is now part of Etihad Museum. It houses artefacts, photographs and documents related to the formation of the UAE.

The Union House has been among several sites inscribed on the register since Alecso launched the initiative this month.

The list also includes the Zitouna Mosque in Tunisia, the old city of Miliana in Algeria, the Medina of Fez in Morocco, Tounen village in Libya’s Ghadames, Mauritania’s Azougui Archaeological Site, Al Khabra Town and Qishla Fortress in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Towers, Oman’s Al Hamouda Mosque, the Barzan Tower and Murwab Archaeological Site in Qatar, the Umayyad Mosque in Syria and Egypt’s Al Jazira Arts Centre. The list also includes sites in Yemen’s Aden, on the Tigris River in Iraq and in Palestine, including Old City of Jerusalem, Old City of Hebron and the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza.

The register comes as part of Observatory of Architectural and Urban Heritage in Arab Countries, a larger initiative by Alecso that aims to support the documenting, monitoring of reconstruction of heritage sites.

Several cultural figures in the UAE have commented on the significance of the The Union House’s inscription. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and member of Dubai Council and the Executive Council of Dubai, said on X that it “constitutes a new chapter in Dubai’s legacy as a city that transcends time and generations, a city of the past, present and future".

“The building, which witnessed the announcement of the union of the UAE in 1971, now stands among 19 Arab heritage sites as a living testament to the nation’s birth and a cornerstone of our identity, history and belonging," Sheikha Latifa said.

“Our gratitude goes to the team at the Ministry of Culture and the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, for their dedicated efforts in safeguarding and preserving the UAE's heritage.”

Ahmed Al Marzooqi, a writer and lecturer at Sorbonne University in Paris, replied to the post, saying: “The Union House is not merely a building, but a living memory of a nation’s birth and a beacon of unity and pride. Its inscription in the Alecso registry elevates it as a bridge connecting past, present and future reminding us that strong identity is the foundation upon which nations endure and thrive.”

What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is the most popular virtual currency in the world. It was created in 2009 as a new way of paying for things that would not be subject to central banks that are capable of devaluing currency. A Bitcoin itself is essentially a line of computer code. It's signed digitally when it goes from one owner to another. There are sustainability concerns around the cryptocurrency, which stem from the process of "mining" that is central to its existence. The "miners" use computers to make complex calculations that verify transactions in Bitcoin. This uses a tremendous amount of energy via computers and server farms all over the world, which has given rise to concerns about the amount of fossil fuel-dependent electricity used to power the computers.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

World%20Cup%202023%20ticket%20sales %3Cp%3EAugust%2025%20%E2%80%93%20Non-India%20warm-up%20matches%20and%20all%20non-India%20event%20matches%0D%3Cbr%3EAugust%2030%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Guwahati%20and%20Trivandrum%0D%3Cbr%3EAugust%2031%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Chennai%2C%20Delhi%20and%20Pune%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%201%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Dharamsala%2C%20Lucknow%20and%20Mumbai%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%202%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Bengaluru%20and%20Kolkata%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%203%20%E2%80%93%20India%20matches%20at%20Ahmedabad%0D%3Cbr%3ESeptember%2015%20%E2%80%93%20Semi-finals%20and%20Final%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fines for littering In Dubai: Dh200 for littering or spitting in the Dubai Metro Dh500 for throwing cigarette butts or chewing gum on the floor, or littering from a vehicle.

Dh1,000 for littering on a beach, spitting in public places, throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle



In Sharjah and other emirates

Dh500 for littering - including cigarette butts and chewing gum - in public places and beaches in Sharjah

Dh2,000 for littering in Sharjah deserts

Dh500 for littering from a vehicle in Ras Al Khaimah

Dh1,000 for littering from a car in Abu Dhabi

Dh1,000 to Dh100,000 for dumping waste in residential or public areas in Al Ain

Dh10,000 for littering at Ajman's beaches

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 2 Mane 51', Salah 53' Chelsea 0 Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)