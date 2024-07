On Sunday, July 18, 1971, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signed the declaration of the Union and the Constitution, announcing a new country that would be officially called the United Arab Emirates. Wam

On Sunday, July 18, 1971, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, signed the declaration of the Union and the Constitution, announcing a new country that would be officially c Show more