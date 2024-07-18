President Sheikh Mohamed has said July 18 is a 'national occasion to celebrate the history of our country'. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
Union Pledge Day: UAE declares July 18 a day to commemorate nation's journey
Occasion marks signing of the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution in 1971
The National
18 July, 2024
