President Sheikh Mohamed hosts Indonesia's Joko Widodo for official reception

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday hosted Indonesian President Joko Widodo at an official reception held in honour of his state visit to the UAE.
The engagement was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on the second day of a tour aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the friendly nations.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Widodo inspected a guard of honour and witnessed renditions of the UAE and Indonesian national anthems.
The grand ceremony also featured performances by Emirati folk groups, a 21-gun artillery salute and a dazzling flypast by the UAE's Al Fursan aerial display team, which lit up the sky with a trail of smoke in the colours of the Indonesian flag.
Indonesian leader honoured
Sheikh Mohamed presented Mr Widodo with the Order of Zayed, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen UAE-Indonesian relations during his time in office.
The Order of Zayed is considering the highest civilian honour granted in the UAE and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state.
Sheikh Mohamed said the award was testament to Mr Widodo's valuable contribution to advancing relations between the countries.
The Indonesian President will leave his role in October at the end of his second and final term in office.
During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed also presented the Order of the Union to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Co-ordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment for his work to boost bilateral ties.
A high-level Emirati welcoming party at the event included Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of other ministers and senior officials.
Mr Widodo was accompanied by a delegation of leading Indonesian ministers and officials.
Building on decades-long friendship
The countries are expected to bolster links in nuclear energy, investment and financial sectors as part of the state visit.
Mr Widodo's visit is a landmark moment in a long-standing friendship spanning 47 years.
UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visited Indonesia in 1990, a tour which was viewed as pivotal to relations, Wam said on Tuesday.
The allies already enjoy close links across various fields, including trade, investment and the environment.
Discussions between the two leaders will centre on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) signed between the countries in July 2022, which is crucial to joint efforts to advance sustainable development.
Non-oil trade between the two countries from 2014 to 2023 reached Dh101.91 billion ($27.75 billion), with consistent growth in recent years.
The Cepa is projected to increase non-oil trade to more than $10 billion within five years, from about $3 billion in 2021.
Key tenets of the strategic partnership, which came into force last August, include reducing or eliminating tariffs on various goods and services and working to create new opportunities for exporters and businesses from both countries.
