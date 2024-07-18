The Imam Ali Mosque in Muscat, the scene of Monday night's atrocity. Oman is widely regarded as a safe country with a low crime rate and little history of violent extremism. Photo: The National
The Imam Ali Mosque in Muscat, the scene of Monday night's atrocity. Oman is widely regarded as a safe country with a low crime rate and little history of violent extremism. Photo: The National

Opinion

Editorial

Oman will recover from Muscat mosque attack

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

The ISIS 'caliphate' failed but extremism remains an evolving threat

Covering Gaza puts huge pressures on journalists who want to remain objective

Do the Democrats have the courage to really commit to Palestinian rights?

The Gaza war will end up strengthening Hamas and Iran

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space