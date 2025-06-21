President Sheikh Mohamed marks Father's Day with touching video tribute to Sheikh Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared a touching video with the world on Father's Day.

The 42-second clip, shot in black and white, was posted on X and shows UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with his sons.

"Our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, was a wise mentor and an inspirational role model to his children and to the nation, and his legacy continues to shape the ongoing development of our country and its people," Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated fathers across the UAE and commended their pivotal role in their families and communities.

Father's Day around the world

Father's Day celebrates and acknowledges the role played by dads in the lives of millions of children. But the actual date of the occasion depends on where you live.

In the UAE – as well as Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan – Father's Day is celebrated annually on June 21. Many European countries, including Croatia, Italy, Spain and Portugal, mark it on March 19.

The majority of countries, including the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, traditionally celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June. Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea mark the occasion on the first Sunday of September.

It means that, while the day remains consistent – a Sunday – the date for international Father's Day changes constantly.

