Sheikh Mohamed and Serbian President call for regional peace in Abu Dhabi talks

President Sheikh Mohamed and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held high-level talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in which they stressed the need to restore regional stability as the Israel-Iran conflict extended to a sixth day.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Vucic said dialogue and diplomacy were crucial to efforts to secure peace both in the region and beyond, during discussions held at Qasr Al Watan.

Mr Vucic arrived in the Emirates on Tuesday night on an official visit aimed at advancing bilateral ties, state news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders also focused on ways to further strengthen relations between the nations, which are underpinned by a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that came into force last month.

The UAE is Serbia’s leading trading partner in the Gulf, accounting for about 55 per cent of its total trade with the region in 2023, according to government data.

The two sides spoke of opportunities to bolster links in areas such as the economy, investment, renewable energy and food security.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Vucic concluded talks with a pledge to develop the growing UAE-Serbia alliance and build sustainable economic partnerships.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President; Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; and Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Eagle Hills, along with the delegation accompanying Mr Vucic.

