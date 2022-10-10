President Sheikh Mohamed in Belgrade ahead of meeting with Putin on Tuesday

President Sheikh Mohamed is in Belgrade on an official visit, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

The UAE leader visited the Serbian capital to discuss bilateral relations.

Sheikh Mohamed also attended an official reception ceremony at the Serbian presidential palace, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia were played.

Accompanied by Mr Vucic, he inspected the guard of honour.

Sheikh Mohamed will continue his trip with a visit to Russia on Tuesday, where he will meet President Vladimir Putin.

State news agency Wam said talks would focus on the “friendly relations between the UAE and Russia, and a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest”.

Wam released no further details but the Kremlin confirmed that the meeting would be in the Baltic port city of St Petersburg.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin last held an official in-person meeting when the Russian president visited Abu Dhabi in 2019.

That followed the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed between the countries in 2018.

The leaders have spoken by phone a number of times since, according to official reports.

These include a call in March about the war in Ukraine, which had started the previous month.