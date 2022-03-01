Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi stresses need for peaceful Ukraine solution in call with Putin

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the Armed Forces said the UAE would use its contacts and relationships with various sides to help reach a political solution.

A statement from state news agency Wam said that Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call with Mr Putin came as part of a series of calls and discussions that the Crown Prince is having, and that included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wam said Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for a "peaceful solution to the crisis in a way that guarantees the interests and national security of all parties"

"His Highness stressed the need to continue contact and serious consultations to resolve the crisis and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security," it read.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Putin also spoke of the need to maintain the stability of global energy markets.

The two leaders also spoke “in light of the Russian cooperation with the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations”, according to Wam.

Ukraine war sparks refugee crisis in Europe: in pictures