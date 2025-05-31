UAE-Serbia trade to accelerate as Cepa comes into effect

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Serbia came into force on Saturday, as the Emirates continues to strengthen its trade relations globally.

The UAE's 10th Cepa is expected to boost trade and investment flows, and remove or significantly reduce tariffs, which will all lay the foundations for enhanced co-operation across a spectrum of critical industries, the Ministry of Foreign Trade said in a statement on Saturday.

The deal is also leading to projections that bilateral trade between the two nations will contribute around $351 million to the UAE's gross domestic product by 2031, it added.

The UAE is Serbia’s leading trading partner in the Gulf, accounting for approximately 55 per cent of its total trade with the region in 2023, according to government data.

The UAE-Serbia Cepa is another "new chapter in our economic relations, creating new avenues for collaboration, investment and trade that will benefit both our nations", Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said in the statement.

"Through this agreement we are committed to unlocking significant opportunities that will create jobs, strengthen supply chains and facilitate a thriving environment for businesses in both countries," he added.

Cepas that the UAE has already signed with nations from Colombia to Australia have contributed Dh135 billion ($36.8 billion) to the country's non-oil trade, an increase of 42 per cent compared with the previous year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said previously.

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh3 trillion last year − up 14.6 per cent year-on-year − as the country continues to diversify its economy and forges closer trade ties with countries around the world.

The Cepa programme is key for the UAE’s economic growth. The Arab world's second largest economy aims to boost its gross domestic product to $800 billion by 2030, with a target of more than $1.1 trillion in total non-oil trade by 2031.

Overall, the UAE has concluded 27 deals as part of the Cepa initiative. In 2025 alone, and counting Serbia's, the UAE has signed seven new deals with Malaysia, New Zealand, Kenya, Ukraine, Central African Republic, Costa Rica and Mauritius.

The UAE and EU are also in discussions for a Cepa, with both sides moving closer to an agreement, Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, told The National this week.

The UAE's Cepa with Serbia is projected to further boost non-oil trade between the two countries, which hit about $121.4 million in 2024, twice that compared to 2021 levels, according to government data.

Serbia is positioned as a key partner for the UAE, with its diverse economy and strategic location providing a vital gateway into Eastern Europe and the Balkans.

"The Cepa is expected to not only enhance trade but also increase private sector collaboration and promote investments in priority sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, logistics and technology," the statement said.

The bilateral relationship has been further strengthened by increasing flows of FDI [foreign direct investment], which has been directed towards high-growth sectors, enhancing shared economic interests."

