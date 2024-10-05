President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Serbia on working visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Serbia on Saturday to begin a working visit to the country.

He was greeted at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, state news agency Wam reported.

The President's delegation includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia and other senior officials.

The visit comes as the two nations seek to bolster growing ties. In September, 2023, the countries launched negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to strengthen bilateral trade and investment flows.

In the first half of 2023, bilateral non-oil trade reached $57.6 million, surpassing the total recorded for the whole of 2020, the ministry said.

Sheikh Mohamed previously met Mr Vucic in the Serbian capital in June, 2023 for talks on efforts to boost security in the Balkans.

The two men also explored ways to further strengthen ties between their nations within the framework of an existing comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly across key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, artificial intelligence and trade.

The visit to Belgrade comes after Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Egypt on Thursday on another working visit, in which he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and witnessed the signing of key agreements between the long-standing allies.

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 2.7-litre 4-cylinder Turbomax Power: 310hp Torque: 583Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh192,500 On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hoopla%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jacqueline%20Perrottet%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20required%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC SHEET Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10 , 120Hz Processor: 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200, 8-core Memory: 8/12GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB Platform: Android 12 Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 108MP wide f/1.8, 10MP telephoto f/4.9, 10MP telephoto 2.4; Space Zoom up to 100x, auto HDR, expert RAW Video: 8K@24fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, super slo-mo@960fps Front camera: 40MP f/2.2 Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC I/O: USB-C SIM: single nano, or nano and SIM, nano and nano, eSIM/nano and nano Colours: burgundy, green, phantom black, phantom white, graphite, sky blue, red Price: Dh4,699 for 128GB, Dh5,099 for 256GB, Dh5,499 for 512GB; 1TB unavailable in the UAE

The specs Engine: 2-litre or 3-litre 4Motion all-wheel-drive Power: 250Nm (2-litre); 340 (3-litre) Torque: 450Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Starting price: From Dh212,000 On sale: Now