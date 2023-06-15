President Sheikh Mohamed meets Serbian leader in Belgrade

President Sheikh Mohamed discussed efforts to bolster security in the Balkans during talks on Thursday with Serbian President Alexander Vucic in Belgrade.

The two leaders spoke of the need to “reduce escalation” in the western Balkans through dialogue and understanding, state news agency Wam reported.

The two men also explored ways to further strengthen ties between their nations within the framework of an existing comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly across key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, artificial intelligence and trade.

Mr Vucic received Sheikh Mohamed on his arrival at the Serbian capital's airport.

Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media of the UAE's desire to build relations with countries that share its vision for sustainable development.

Read More Sheikh Abdullah holds talks with leaders of Kosovo and Serbia on official visit

“I met with President Alexander Vucic in Belgrade today to review the UAE-Serbia strategic partnership and discuss ways to promote regional and global stability,” he said on Twitter.

“The UAE remains committed to building positive relations with nations that share our sustainable development ambitions.”

In May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, "underscoring the need to de-escalate, return to dialogue and respect the rules and principles of international law".

In April, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with leaders of Serbia and Kosovo during an official visit to the region.

I met with President @predsednikrs in Belgrade today to review the UAE-Serbia strategic partnership and discuss ways to promote regional & global stability. The UAE remains committed to building positive relations with nations that share our sustainable development ambitions. pic.twitter.com/GRLEgVf7GX — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) June 15, 2023

The Emirati diplomat held key talks with Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti on Tuesday in the capital of Pristina, before meeting Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Sheikh Abdullah had reaffirmed the UAE's support for the European-backed agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to normalise ties.

The two nations have been in talks for close to a decade aimed at improving strained relations.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Sheikh Mohamed previously met Mr Vucic in Belgrade in October during another official visit.

The President was accompanied on this latest visit by an Emirati delegation that included Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, special affairs adviser at the Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Mubarak Al Dhaheri, the UAE's ambassador to Serbia.