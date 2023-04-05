Sheikh Abdullah holds talks with Prime Minister of Kosovo on official visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, discussed efforts to bolster security in the Balkans during talks with Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo.

During the high-level meeting in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support of the recent European-backed agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to normalise ties.

The two nations have been in talks for close to a decade aimed at improving strained relations.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Sheikh Abdullah during his official visit to Kosovo. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and called for further progress and prosperity for Kosovo and its people.

Mr Kurti relayed similar sentiments in return, stressing the importance of Sheikh Abdullah's visit in strengthening co-operation between the countries.

The two men reviewed issues of mutual concern, including the current political climate in the Balkans and ways to enhance security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his delight at making the official visit, which he said was in line with the UAE's commitment to building links with Kosovo and its Balkan neighbours.

Mr Kurti expressed his appreciation over the UAE's support of his country.

Sheikh Abdullah later met Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, Kosovo's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

Ms Gervalla-Schwarz underlined the significance of the visit in growing co-operation between the countries.

She hailed the UAE's support of Kosovo and various levels and highlighted its prominent status on the regional and global stage.

Both meetings were attended by Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation; and Nabila Al Shamsi, UAE ambassador to Montenegro and non-resident ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to Kosovo.

Sheikh Abdullah's talks in Kosovo on Tuesday followed a working visit to Greece.

He arrived to a guard of honour in Athens, where he held talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Both men stressed their desire to enhance economic co-operation, given that trade between the countries reached $561m in 2021, representing a 68 per cent increase on 2020 figures.

They also touched on partnerships in the aviation sector, with a focus on increasing numbers of direct flights between the UAE and Greece.