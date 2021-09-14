Children's hospital funded by Sheikha Fatima inaugurated in Kosovo

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed, chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi at the inauguration of the Sheikha Fatima Children's Hospital and Surgical Centre in Pristina, Kosovo. All photos by Wam

A new hospital in Kosovo that was funded by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, has been opened by the country's president.

Vjosa Osmani inaugurated the Sheikha Fatima Children's Hospital and Surgical Centre in Pristina, the country's capital, on Sunday.

The paediatric hospital, the first in Kosovo, has several specialised clinics, diagnostic departments and emergency services for mothers and children.

The hospital was built within the campus of the University Clinical Centre of Kosovo and is connected to its obstetrics and paediatrics departments.

It is fully equipped with advanced medical equipment, including intensive care units, and has radiology and procedure rooms.

At the inauguration, Ms Osmani thanked the UAE for its help. She also applauded the efforts of Sheikha Fatima, who is also the chairwoman of the General Women's Union, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and is supreme chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The hospital is the largest humanitarian project in Kosovo focused on providing quality healthcare to children. Its opening also comes at a time when the spread of Covid-19 has placed an additional strain on healthcare resources in Kosovo.

Sunday's inauguration was attended by several ministers and dignitaries. These included Albin Kurti, prime minister of Kosovo; Arben Vitia, the country’s Minister of Health; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed, chairman of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi; Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and Abdulsalam Al Rumaithi, UAE ambassador to Montenegro and non-resident ambassador to Kosovo.

Mr Kurti, Kosovo's prime minister, thanked the UAE and said the long-standing relationship between the two countries would only become stronger.

The hospital is built on an area of 11,000 square metres; it has four floors and 109 beds. Services provided include paediatric cardiology and paediatric surgery, emergency medicine and oncology.

The hospital’s emergency department will have an operating room. It will have outpatient clinics for internal medicine, surgery and oncology, as well as 14 consultation rooms.

Its neonatal intensive care unit has 44 beds, while the paediatric intensive care unit has 12.

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

