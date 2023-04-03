Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Greek Prime Minister in Athens

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah received a guard of honour after landing in the Greek capital for the start of a working visit.

He conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and his wishes for the progress and prosperity of the European nation. These sentiments were reciprocated by Mr Mitsotakis.

The two men discussed efforts to further bolster ties between their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah received a guard of honour on his arrival in the Greek capital. Photo: Wam

They stressed their desire to enhance economic co-operation, given that trade between the countries reached $561m in 2021, representing a 68 per cent increase on 2020 figures.

High-level talks also touched on partnerships in the aviation sector, with a focus on increasing numbers of direct flights between the UAE and Greece.

Sheikh Abdullah said UAE-Greece links had grown steadily in a number of fields, with both nations focused on growing them further.

He praised the prominent role played by Greece in boosting relations between the Emirates and the European Union.

The meeting was attended by Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy; Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; and Sulaiman Al Mazrouie, the UAE's ambassador to Greece.