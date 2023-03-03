Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Indian Prime Minister in New Delhi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Mr Modi hosted a reception for foreign ministers of countries participating in the G20 meetings that were held in India on March 1 and March 2.

It was one of the first high-profile meetings at the forum.

About 40 global delegates, including Sheikh Abdullah, participated at New Delhi's special invitation.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to Mr Modi and their wishes for progress and prosperity for India.

Mr Modi thanked Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and wished the same for the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah talked about the historical UAE-India ties and said their partnership has led to many developmental achievements that support their vision to achieve sustainable economic prosperity.

He said the UAE's support of India's presidency of G20, will help in building a sustainable model for constructive international co-operation on a number of important issues, including combating climate change, reforming multilateral institutions, empowering women, renewable energy and promoting sustainable economic growth.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

It will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers and senior officials.