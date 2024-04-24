Army on the hunt for escaped horses on loose in London

Escaped horses were on the loose in central London on Wednesday, in chaotic scenes that reportedly left at least one person injured.

Two horses - one apparently covered in blood - were sighted galloping along a road near Aldwych, close to Westminster.

Images showed one of the horses colliding with a black taxi as baffled onlookers watched from the pavement.

Police said they were working with the British Army to locate the horses, with reports claiming they belonged to the Household Cavalry.

Streets near Buckingham Palace were partly cordoned off as it was reported one serviceman had been injured.

This is a developing story