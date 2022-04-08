London's Tower Bridge closed for hours by Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters have shut down Tower Bridge by abseiling off the sides of the London landmark.

Two activists are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have unfurled a huge banner that reads: “End fossil fuels now”.

At 11.30am GMT the Metropolitan Police confirmed the protest had closed the pedestrian and road bridge across the Thames for four hours.

“Police were called at 7.30am on Friday, April 8, to protesters on Tower Bridge. The bridge is closed. Officers are at the scene. There has been no arrest at this stage,” a London Metropolitan police spokesman said.

The bridge is a main traffic artery across the Thames, and its closure caused long queues on both approaches.

To the north of the river is the financial heart of the City. To the South is London City Hall.

The protesters hung the banner at 7am on Friday and also released red flares.

❌ Tower Bridge is currently closed in both directions to pedestrians and traffic due to protest activity.



Officers are at the scene and we will provide further updates here. pic.twitter.com/8V3tpZx6oP — City of London Police (@CityPolice) April 8, 2022

Extinction Rebellion said: “The action has taken place at the gateway to the City of London — the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK — and on the eve of the April Rebellion which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park.”

Amy Rugg-Easey, who is taking part in the demonstration, said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity's ability to fight the climate crisis, but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit.”

The action by Extinction Rebellion, which is calling for an end to all new fossil fuel infrastructure, comes after eight days of disruption at oil depots by the group and the Just Stop Oil coalition.

Extinction Rebellion is known for picking landmark buildings to protest.