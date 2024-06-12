Father's Day gift guide: Tech, trainers and timepieces

June marks Father's Day, and whether you follow the UAE date (June 21) or the American version (June 16), this month is all about celebrating fathers and father figures.

While it can sometimes feel like men own everything already – or want nothing – we've picked out some of the most intriguing gift ideas out there, whether you want to spend or splurge.

For the fashionista father, Givenchy's stainless steel water bottle comes with a crossbody strap, while Philipp Plein has a neon green skull-motif watch trimmed with 18K gold. If you really must gift socks, why not make them cashmere from Berluti?

Skull scuba duba edition watch, Dh1,310, Philipp Plein. Photo Philipp Plein

Elsewhere, Orlebar Brown specialises in tailored swimming shorts for a smarter take on hitting the beach, while Bil Arabi offers jewellery for men that is decorated with its signature Arabic lettering.

If skincare is high on the agenda, Aesop has a Moroccan Neroli shaving duo; Noble Panacea has created the Absolute Intense Renewal Serum, which comes in daily-use sachets, so there is no waste; and Acqua Di Palma has Colonia eau de cologne, which carries the zesty scent of Italian lemons. Coffee lovers will enjoy the earthy smell of Ethiopia Halo Hartume beans, by Falcon Roasters.

For the thrill-seeker dad, Xtreme Yacht in Dubai offers e-foil board hire for Dh840 per hour. It is a board that lifts up and out of the water thanks to wings that sit below the surface. Learning the correct technique may be tricky but once mastered it offers the sensation of flying.

For the man who already has everything, perhaps the Loro Piana surfboard is in order. Handmade in marquetry wood and decorated with the suitcase stripe motif, this board may cost just over Dh40,000, but will last a lifetime. Chopard, meanwhile, has created the sporty Alpine Eagle 41mm chronograph watch in stainless steel to hand down over generations.

Another high-end gift idea comes courtesy of Revival Autos. The UK company restores vintage Austin Healey BJ8 cars, swapping out damaged motors for an all electric motor. Not only does this keep undeniably charming and now less polluting cars on the road, it also teaches valuable skills to those who struggle to find conventional work, with each car rebuilt entirely by hand.

At the cheaper end of the scale, the Lego x Polaroid camera is a steal at just Dh369, while Lush has an astronaut-shaped bath bomb that, at just Dh50, is a gift children can buy with their pocket money. Starting at just Dh85 for a crochet bucket hat, the men's summer collection by H & is great for beachy separates that won't break the bank.