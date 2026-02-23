New era for Masfout: A look inside one of the UN's best tourism villages

Masfout in Ajman is well and truly on the map after being recognised on the UN's Best Tourism Villages list, the first village in the UAE to be added.

Last week, UAE Tour cyclists were some of the first to pass through the newly opened Masfout Gate, bringing international eyes to the village and the project.

Masfout Gate was inaugurated this month by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, to link the two mountains, connecting Masfout Museum, the restored fort which shows the villages' history, and Al Boma Tower, a historic watchtower perched on the mountainside.

It serves as a bridge for hikers, and a dramatic entrance for motorists entering the village from the E44 motorway.

“It was nice seeing the Masfout Gate on the UAE Tour on such a national and international level event and seeing it live on TV,” Mohamed Al Suwaidi, specialist for culture and tourism programmes at the Emirates Council for Balanced Development, told The National.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, inaugurated the Masfout Gate project. Wam Info

Among the best tourism villages

Masfout Gate has served as a national landmark since 1961, when it was two humble stone pillars. More than 60 years later, the new gate is part of the council's wider project to revitalise villages across the country.

“The plan first started to uplift [Masfout's] heritage,” Mr Al Suwaidi said. “We want to increase the visibility for the village.”

Masfout was awarded a spot on the UN's Best Tourism Villages list in November last year, the first village in the UAE to receive this recognition. Since this accolade, more domestic tourists have been making their way there.

In December, 10-day festival Nasmat Masfout attracted 23,000 visitors from around the country.

“We had definitely a high number of non-locals coming to the village. People were actually impressed. The previous year, for example, most of the people attending the event were from Masfout and nearby villages,” Mr Al Suwaidi said.

While Hatta, just a 10-minute drive away, is a more popular destination, Mr Al Suwaidi does not believe that one has to be better than the other.

“They kind of complete each other. Yes, they have like some different elements, but it's about the cohesion between both villages.”

There is a likelihood of both villages increasing their tourism offerings in the future, including with hotel facilities.

“We have an investment strategy that's targeting big corporations to Masfout and Hatta, and the demand is very high for both but it's a gradual plan,” Mr Al Suwaidi said. "We're trying to get to that level, and we've been in talks with some of the companies around the UAE to see the possibility and the feasibility of doing so."

While tourism has been a focus for Masfout, improving resident quality of life and opportunities is at the forefront of the agenda. From farm produce to handicrafts and beyond, the aim is to empower small and medium enterprises in the village.

“This will obviously enhance the macroeconomy happening within the village,” Mr Al Suwaidi added. "The small and medium enterprises will benefit from this. The productive families will benefit from this, and we also have plans for increasing the amount of businesses rising from the village itself. We are also trying to increase the job opportunities so we have been linking the community with entities around the UAE, whether it's private or government entities, to secure jobs whether they are in Masfout or remote jobs also that can be can be taken in Masfout as well.”

Runners at the second event in the Emirates Villages Run Series, at Masfout, in Ajman. Photo: Emirates Villages Run Series Info

What makes Masfout unique

Masfout is a fertile village home to many farms and specifically known for farming millet, a grain considered to be a superfood.

The grain is used in a “unique food that you might not find anywhere else in the UAE” named maqtouah. This mountain speciality is reminiscent of Omani halwa, but has an earthy, sweet taste and uses dates and other ingredients local to Masfout. The exclave is also known for its high-quality marble, which has been used for centuries.

One of the UAE's prominent mountain villages, Masfout has scenic landscapes, hiking trails and nature-based activities that make it a destination nature-lovers. Culture enthusiasts will enjoy the history on display at the refurbished Masfout Museum.