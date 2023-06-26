Ruler of Ajman launches project to develop Masfout area

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, has launched a project to develop the Masfout area.

The initiative, which will begin later this year, includes the development of tourism, heritage and service facilities, and support for youth projects in the region.

The plan, which aims to attract 100,000 tourists, also includes the development of the aflaj irrigation systems and implementation of training programmes in the academic, practical and vocational fields.

The Masfout development scheme is the second under the Emirates Villages project, a Dh1 billion ($272.3 million) initiative aimed at creating a sustainable development model.

The goal is to develop 10 villages in the UAE. It will be led by the Emirates Development Council, in partnership with the government, the private sector and local communities.

The project is aimed at developing a sustainable model and creating economic and business opportunities in rural areas.

It seeks to create a micro-economy in each of the villages, achieve greater involvement from local communities and enhance the involvement of the private sector.

Surrounded by the emirates of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as neighbouring Oman, Masfout is famous for its fertile agricultural lands and scenery.

It has several tourist attractions such as the Masfout Canyon, which is close to Hatta, and the historic Masfout Castle, a 19th-century structure that was restored in the late 1940s. The village is also home to Bin Sultan Mosque, which was built in 1815.

The first batch of villages included in the programme will offer 500 economic initiatives or projects for youths.