Al Maqta’a Museum opens the gate to Abu Dhabi’s humble beginnings

Tucked within the conserved heart of the Maqta Conservation Area, Al Maqta’a Museum, housed in the lovingly restored Al Maqta’a Fort, offers a glimpse into Abu Dhabi’s early days.
It is a reconstruction of the former customs house and police headquarters built in the late 1950s, alongside a causeway linking Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, where officials monitored entry and traffic. It operated as such until 1971, when the unification of the UAE took place, since goods were then no longer required to be checked at this border.
It reopened as a small, but information-packed, interactive museum celebrating its socio-cultural and historic importance in April 2025, as a joint project between Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police.
Why go there?
This museum might be small, but its story is powerful. As part of Al Maqta Conservation Area, alongside the 18th-century Maqta’a Tower – constructed to strengthen the then-settlement’s defences – and the original causeway from the 1950s, it tells the story of Abu Dhabi’s transformation from a humble fishing settlement into a thriving modern metropolis.
The tower still stands in the middle of the naturally formed waterway (the khor), conserved by DCT – Abu Dhabi to protect it from damage caused by repeated exposure to the marine environment.
What you'll see
The exhibit begins with a tour of Al Maqta’a Tower, which once guarded the shallow waters of the khor, guarding entry to Abu Dhabi Island. You'll also learn about other fortifications for defence, such as Al Hosn Tower.
Moving into the 1950s-era customs house and police station, visitors encounter rugged gypsum‑and‑coral‑stone architecture and interactive zones that emphasise the fort’s role as the gateway to the emirate.
Highlights include vintage police vehicles, period uniforms and archival documentation that chart Abu Dhabi Police's development through time. A 1968 Toyota FJ43 Soft Top also sits in the museum, the same model of car once used for public transport in Abu Dhabi.
This site sits within a broader heritage precinct along the old Maqta’a crossing, where you’ll also find buildings and structures of the pre-oil and post-oil periods. Consider pairing your visit with a walk around the tower and nearby conservation structures. Replicas of the bridge and tower make for picturesque photo stops.
Children’s programming and live police shows, as well as seasonal activations, are also planned for the museum in coming months.
Star attraction
Right now, a temporary exhibition on Umm an-Nar sits beyond the lovely little gift shop, with an interactive screen that allows you to learn all about the archaeological site and what has been uncovered there in recent years. There’s a map of a cemetery and you can click on each grave to learn more about the people buried there. It’s fascinating.
There’s also a medieval Byzantine coin, the first to be found in Eastern Arabia, that was discovered during the tower’s restoration by DCT Abu Dhabi – a significant find.
What to know before you go
This is a great spot for families, with a playground outside and the interactive exhibits are sure to keep older children from getting bored. Visitors are also handed a “passport” to take around the exhibits, so you can stop at five stations to stamp the document as you go around.
It’s not an overly flashy space, but rich in narrative, and allows visitors to skim through the exhibits or dive deeper for further information if they want.
You’ll need at least an hour if you’d like to leisurely wander through and read everything. It’s also worth grabbing a coffee and pastry or bite to eat at the restaurant, La Petite, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and lovely views of the khor beyond.
Ticket price and location
The museum is open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm, with free entry.
