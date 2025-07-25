Al Maqta’a Museum opens the gate to Abu Dhabi’s humble beginnings

Tucked within the conserved heart of the Maqta Conservation Area, Al Maqta’a Museum, housed in the lovingly restored Al Maqta’a Fort, offers a glimpse into Abu Dhabi’s early days.

It is a reconstruction of the former customs house and police headquarters built in the late 1950s, alongside a causeway linking Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, where officials monitored entry and traffic. It operated as such until 1971, when the unification of the UAE took place, since goods were then no longer required to be checked at this border.

It reopened as a small, but information-packed, interactive museum celebrating its socio-cultural and historic importance in April 2025, as a joint project between Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police.

Why go there?

This museum might be small, but its story is powerful. As part of Al Maqta Conservation Area, alongside the 18th-century Maqta’a Tower – constructed to strengthen the then-settlement’s defences – and the original causeway from the 1950s, it tells the story of Abu Dhabi’s transformation from a humble fishing settlement into a thriving modern metropolis.

A model of Al Maqta'a Tower at the museum. Victor Besa / The National

The tower still stands in the middle of the naturally formed waterway (the khor), conserved by DCT – Abu Dhabi to protect it from damage caused by repeated exposure to the marine environment.

What you'll see

The exhibit begins with a tour of Al Maqta’a Tower, which once guarded the shallow waters of the khor, guarding entry to Abu Dhabi Island. You'll also learn about other fortifications for defence, such as Al Hosn Tower.

Moving into the 1950s-era customs house and police station, visitors encounter rugged gypsum‑and‑coral‑stone architecture and interactive zones that emphasise the fort’s role as the gateway to the emirate.

Highlights include vintage police vehicles, period uniforms and archival documentation that chart Abu Dhabi Police's development through time. A 1968 Toyota FJ43 Soft Top also sits in the museum, the same model of car once used for public transport in Abu Dhabi.

Find vintage cars outside and inside the museum. Victor Besa / The National

This site sits within a broader heritage precinct along the old Maqta’a crossing, where you’ll also find buildings and structures of the pre-oil and post-oil periods. Consider pairing your visit with a walk around the tower and nearby conservation structures. Replicas of the bridge and tower make for picturesque photo stops.

Children’s programming and live police shows, as well as seasonal activations, are also planned for the museum in coming months.

Star attraction

Right now, a temporary exhibition on Umm an-Nar sits beyond the lovely little gift shop, with an interactive screen that allows you to learn all about the archaeological site and what has been uncovered there in recent years. There’s a map of a cemetery and you can click on each grave to learn more about the people buried there. It’s fascinating.

A medieval Byzantine copper coin found on site at Al Maqta'a Tower. Victor Besa / The National

There’s also a medieval Byzantine coin, the first to be found in Eastern Arabia, that was discovered during the tower’s restoration by DCT Abu Dhabi – a significant find.

What to know before you go

This is a great spot for families, with a playground outside and the interactive exhibits are sure to keep older children from getting bored. Visitors are also handed a “passport” to take around the exhibits, so you can stop at five stations to stamp the document as you go around.

It’s not an overly flashy space, but rich in narrative, and allows visitors to skim through the exhibits or dive deeper for further information if they want.

You’ll need at least an hour if you’d like to leisurely wander through and read everything. It’s also worth grabbing a coffee and pastry or bite to eat at the restaurant, La Petite, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and lovely views of the khor beyond.

Ticket price and location

The museum is open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm, with free entry.

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

It Was Just an Accident Director: Jafar Panahi Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr Rating: 4/5

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE squad Rahul Chopra (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma, Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Waseem, Omid Rahman, Rahul Bhatia, Tanish Suri, Vishnu Sukumaran, Vriitya Aravind Fixtures Friday, November 1 – Oman v UAE

Sunday, November 3 – UAE v Netherlands

Thursday, November 7 – UAE v Oman

Saturday, November 9 – Netherlands v UAE

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU %3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A