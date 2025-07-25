Al Maqta'a Museum in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Victor Besa / The National
The museum reopened after significant renovations in April 2025
Models of Al Hosn Tower, left, Bik Khatroosh Tower and Al Maqta'a Tower
A model of the causeway built in the 1950s
Al Maqta'a Museum head, Abdulaziz Naser Almansoori, middle, with his staff, from left to right, Mariam Al Hamadi, Hamda Al Mansoori, Mariam Al Zaabi and Amena Al Marzooqi
Sheikh Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan after completing his basic training. He joined the Abu Dhabi Police as a captain on September 12, 1961
Zayed the First Regiment uniform, left, and Abu Dhabi Defence Force officer's uniform
A close-up of the Abu Dhabi Defence Force officer's uniform
Commemorative medals presented to Abu Dhabi police during the opening of Al Maqta'a Bridge in 1968
Traditional khanjar (dagger) with a scabbard and belt
Find old photographs across the displays
Images that capture Abu Dhabi's humble beginnings
An old passport, part of the Establishing Citizenship and Passport Department display
Pennant with general security logo
A model of Al Maqta'a Cannon
Culture

Al Maqta’a Museum opens the gate to Abu Dhabi’s humble beginnings

Discover vintage cars, interactive displays and old police artefacts for a lovely family day out

Katy Gillett
Katy Gillett

July 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Tucked within the conserved heart of the Maqta Conservation Area, Al Maqta’a Museum, housed in the lovingly restored Al Maqta’a Fort, offers a glimpse into Abu Dhabi’s early days.

It is a reconstruction of the former customs house and police headquarters built in the late 1950s, alongside a causeway linking Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, where officials monitored entry and traffic. It operated as such until 1971, when the unification of the UAE took place, since goods were then no longer required to be checked at this border.

It reopened as a small, but information-packed, interactive museum celebrating its socio-cultural and historic importance in April 2025, as a joint project between Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police.

Why go there?

This museum might be small, but its story is powerful. As part of Al Maqta Conservation Area, alongside the 18th-century Maqta’a Tower – constructed to strengthen the then-settlement’s defences – and the original causeway from the 1950s, it tells the story of Abu Dhabi’s transformation from a humble fishing settlement into a thriving modern metropolis.

A model of Al Maqta'a Tower at the museum. Victor Besa / The National
A model of Al Maqta'a Tower at the museum. Victor Besa / The National

The tower still stands in the middle of the naturally formed waterway (the khor), conserved by DCT – Abu Dhabi to protect it from damage caused by repeated exposure to the marine environment.

What you'll see

The exhibit begins with a tour of Al Maqta’a Tower, which once guarded the shallow waters of the khor, guarding entry to Abu Dhabi Island. You'll also learn about other fortifications for defence, such as Al Hosn Tower.

Moving into the 1950s-era customs house and police station, visitors encounter rugged gypsum‑and‑coral‑stone architecture and interactive zones that emphasise the fort’s role as the gateway to the emirate.

Highlights include vintage police vehicles, period uniforms and archival documentation that chart Abu Dhabi Police's development through time. A 1968 Toyota FJ43 Soft Top also sits in the museum, the same model of car once used for public transport in Abu Dhabi.

Find vintage cars outside and inside the museum. Victor Besa / The National
Find vintage cars outside and inside the museum. Victor Besa / The National

This site sits within a broader heritage precinct along the old Maqta’a crossing, where you’ll also find buildings and structures of the pre-oil and post-oil periods. Consider pairing your visit with a walk around the tower and nearby conservation structures. Replicas of the bridge and tower make for picturesque photo stops.

Children’s programming and live police shows, as well as seasonal activations, are also planned for the museum in coming months.

Star attraction

Right now, a temporary exhibition on Umm an-Nar sits beyond the lovely little gift shop, with an interactive screen that allows you to learn all about the archaeological site and what has been uncovered there in recent years. There’s a map of a cemetery and you can click on each grave to learn more about the people buried there. It’s fascinating.

A medieval Byzantine copper coin found on site at Al Maqta'a Tower. Victor Besa / The National
A medieval Byzantine copper coin found on site at Al Maqta'a Tower. Victor Besa / The National

There’s also a medieval Byzantine coin, the first to be found in Eastern Arabia, that was discovered during the tower’s restoration by DCT Abu Dhabi – a significant find.

What to know before you go

This is a great spot for families, with a playground outside and the interactive exhibits are sure to keep older children from getting bored. Visitors are also handed a “passport” to take around the exhibits, so you can stop at five stations to stamp the document as you go around.

It’s not an overly flashy space, but rich in narrative, and allows visitors to skim through the exhibits or dive deeper for further information if they want.

You’ll need at least an hour if you’d like to leisurely wander through and read everything. It’s also worth grabbing a coffee and pastry or bite to eat at the restaurant, La Petite, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and lovely views of the khor beyond.

Ticket price and location

The museum is open Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm, and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm, with free entry.

The biog

DOB: March 13, 1987
Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon
School: ACS in Lebanon
University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut
MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City
Nationality: Lebanese
Status: Single
Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

Updated: July 25, 2025, 6:01 PM
Read next...
The fort's inner courtyard is one of the museum's stand-out features. Katy Gillett for The National

How Ras Al Khaimah's National Museum showcases Emirati history - and hospitality

The entrance to the Dubai Police Museum in Al Twar. Antonie Robertson / The National

Criminology enthusiasts will love the Dubai Police Museum