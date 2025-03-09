Abu Dhabi Police's Ramadan cannon is a link to nation's past

A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> cannon used by Abu Dhabi Police is a window to the UAE's heritage. Originally used for defence, it became a custom that the cannon at Al Maqta Tower would also be fired, at the ruler’s instruction, upon the sighting of the Ramadan or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/18/uae-public-holidays-2025-eid-al-fitr-date/" target="_blank">Eid crescent</a>, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office. The cannon continues to be used in this role to allow members of the community to experience Ramadan customs and traditions, as well as preserving the UAE's heritage for future generations. “In the past, Al Maqta Tower represented the development of the Abu Dhabi emirate," said Lt Col Ali Al Hammadi, head of the Police Legacy Department at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters. "Those entering or exiting Abu Dhabi in the past would cross Al Maqta Creek and see the tower standing tall. When they saw the cannon, they felt safe and developed a sense of trust and pride. Al Maqta Iftar cannon means a lot to all of us. It gives us a special feeling of joy.” Lt Col Al Hammadi said police in Abu Dhabi were keen to maintain the emirate's traditions, with the cannon a prime example. “Abu Dhabi Police is one of the first entities to record its history. It has established a police heritage centre dedicated to preserving the policing heritage and to record and document the history of Abu Dhabi Police from the date it was established, while also documenting security history in general," he said.