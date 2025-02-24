Dubai’s Ramadan cannon locations for 2025 announced

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank">Dubai Police</a> have announced the locations of this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> cannons, with seven stationed at fixed locations across the emirate and a roaming cannon that will visit 17 different residential areas throughout the holy month. The stationary cannons will be fired at sunset each evening to signal the start of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/23/ramadan-2025-prayer-times-iftar/" target="_blank">iftar</a>, while the roaming cannon will move to a new location every two days, allowing residents in various communities to experience the tradition. “The increase in the number of locations this year is a direct response to public feedback, ensuring that this beloved Ramadan tradition reaches a wider segment of the community who look forward to and enjoy it,” said Maj Gen Abdullah Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police. The roaming cannon will begin its journey at Flaq Al Meydan before moving across various neighbourhoods including Al Satwa Grand Mosque, Al Marmoom, Zabeel Park, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Festival City, Wasl 1 Community, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Barsha Park, Al Habab, Nad Al Sheba 1 – Al Ghaf Walk, Ayton Mirdif, Margham, Luluwi, Nad Al Sheba Park, Burj Khalifa, and Jumeirah Kite Beach, ensuring a wider reach for this cherished tradition. Two old French cannons, dating back to the 1960s, will be used. The 25-pound cannons produce a sound of 170 decibels, reaching a distance of 10 kilometres. In addition to the Ramadan cannons, Expo City Dubai’s “Ramadan District” will feature various activities including workshops and live performances. The events will run daily from 5pm to 1am and offer families and visitors a chance to enjoy the Ramadan spirit in a festive atmosphere. The month of Ramadan is when able Muslims abstain from food, drink and oral medicine from sunrise (fajr) to sunset (maghrib). When the sun sets, Muslims break their fast with a meal called iftar. Considered the holiest month in the Islamic – or Hijri – calendar, Ramadan is believed to be when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. It is a time when Muslims strengthen their faith through prayer, recitation of the holy book and charitable acts. With the month falling earlier this year, Muslims can expect to fast for a slightly shorter time than they did last year, though the days lengthen towards the end of the month. This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 13 minutes. The fasting time will steadily increase as the holy month progresses. By the end of Ramadan, the fast will last for 14 hours and 55 minutes. Prayer is one of the five pillars of Islam and Muslims are obliged to pray five times a day: fajr, dhuhr, asr, maghrib and isha. Throughout the holy month, an additional extended evening prayer called taraweeh is performed after isha. During the final 10 nights of Ramadan, when Muslims increase their piety, some may choose to perform tahajjud prayers – also known as qiyam al layl – which are carried out after taraweeh throughout the night. Muslims typically try to pray at mosques as it is thought there is a greater reward in communal prayer.