Dubai Police announce Ramadan 2024 cannon locations

The locations of Dubai's seven traditional cannon have been announced ahead of the first day of Ramadan. An additional mobile cannon was also announced, which will visit 13 different areas.

The stationary cannon will be firing at sunset to signal the start of iftar every evening during the holy month in the following locations:

Expo City Dubai

Damac Hills

Vida Creek Harbour

Burj Khalifa

Mirdif Downtown

Festival City

Hatta Guest House

The main cannon will be again positioned at Expo City Dubai.

The mobile cannon will spend two days at each of its 13 designated sites.

Maj Gen Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for Operations Affairs at Police Police, said the cannon's journey would start at Al Satwa Big Mosque, and include stops at Burj Khalifa, Nad Al Sheba, Al Ghaf Walk, Umm Suqeim Majlis and Zabeel Park before going back to Nad Al Sheba.

"The mobile cannon will also visit Al Khawaneej Majlis, Festival City and conclude its journey at Dubai International Financial Centre," he said.

Dubai Police will provide dedicated teams to oversee the firing of each cannon during Ramadan, in accordance with Arabic and Islamic customs.

Cannon firing will also be broadcast on TV in the Emirates during iftar.

Moon-sighting preparations

Lt Col Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that a committee is all prepared to confirm the sighting of the Moon, signifying the start of Ramadan, expected on March 10 or 11.

Two vintage French cannon, originally used in the 1960s and also used last year, will be firing again this year, he said.

The cannon will fire twice when the sighting of the Ramadan crescent Moon is confirmed, then once a day to announce iftar, twice in a row to announce Eid and twice again on the first morning of Eid.

Lt Col Al Amimi said the cannon, weighing 25 pounds, produces a powerful sound reaching up to 170 decibels, which can be heard up to 10km away.

Watch: The journey of Dubai's Ramadan cannon