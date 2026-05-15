The ‘flame tree’ could be Dubai’s answer to the cherry blossom tree

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

We need more flame trees

I write in reference to the video Dubai launches drive to keep ‘flame tree’ in bloom across the city (April 7): the flame tree in Dubai connects me deeply [to where I come from], because it is also part of the heart and life of my country. Seeing it every day feels like finding a little piece of home in another world, a gentle sense of belonging and memory that stays with me always. – Daysi Brito, Dubai

Let’s have flame trees bloom across Dubai. Let flame trees be the cherry blossom trees of Dubai. When the summer is at its peak in this city, these trees provide a cooling effect. – Sithara Ashraf, Dubai

Confident in the Emirates

I write in reference to the videos published on the Make it in the Emirates summit (May 7): this is how you signal confidence to the world. There’s something incredibly motivating about seeing the leaders standing side-by-side at the heart of this forum. It’s a visual reminder that Operation 300bn isn’t just a document on a desk, it’s a shared national mission. Their presence today really reinforces that the UAE is ready to lead in high-tech manufacturing. As always, the UAE wins with this kind of visionary leadership. – Vinita Thomas, Kochi, India

Tackling obesity

I write in reference to Fatima Al Ali’s op-ed The UAE’s approach to tackling obesity goes beyond prescribing a magic pill (May 11): today obesity is a global health challenge, and the UAE is facing this issue with determination and commitment. The country’s decision to introduce a new concept of daily oral treatment, combined with broader health initiatives, is highly laudable. With this progressive approach, I am confident that the UAE will successfully overcome this growing menace and set an example for others to follow. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Let there be air traffic

I write in reference to the article UAE confirms full resumption of air traffic operations (May 2): it’s good to see air traffic operations fully restored after a period of precautionary measures. This highlights the importance of co-ordinated risk assessment and regional aviation security management. – Mildred Miranda, Lynn, US

An act of kindness

I write in reference to the video Dubai Ruler thanks nine-year-old for letter of support (April 27): there is absolutely nothing better than this act of kindness and admiration – that child will remember all his life this act from a national leader. – Name withheld upon request