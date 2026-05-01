The UAE’s decision to leave Opec aligns with its general direction of travel

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to Mina Al-Oraibi’s article Opec exit ‘purely a policy move’, UAE energy minister says (April 28): recent remarks from the UAE energy minister regarding his government’s decision to leave Opec and Opec+ appear to reflect a strategic policy shift. This move, which seems only partly in response to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, invites deeper reflection. Viewed through the lens of evolving geopolitical and economic priorities, this decision aligns with the UAE’s general direction of travel that is based on the idea of bolstering national sovereignty. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Could this bring down costs?

The UAE’s decision to leave Opec and increase oil production could be the best thing to happen to the world. More oil in the market could bring down global energy prices, which will almost certainly lead to a reduction in construction costs as well as prices of commodities including food. Over the medium to long term, this could help tame inflation. If this happens, many more people will finally be able to afford homes and build up their lives. – Name withheld upon request

Protect our tennis stars

I am writing in reference to the video about tennis players facing online abuse and threats from gamblers (April 25): one way to tackle this problem is to stop the betting. But betting companies sponsoring tennis events is probably the reason why there is so little effective action being taken by those who run the sport. – Stephan Simon

Syrians deserve justice

I write in reference to the video showing the families of victims describing a moment of “joy and sadness” as an Assad regime official appears in court in Damascus (April 27): I am happy for my Syrian brothers and sisters. This is the right step towards justice. Next, the country should hold presidential elections for the sake of securing long-term accountability, development and freedom. – Name withheld upon request

Trump’s good fortune

I write in reference to the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner (April 27): US President Donald Trump really seems like someone chosen by fate. He has, thankfully for him, avoided being shot more than once. – Haosheng He, New Zealand