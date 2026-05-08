The Zayed National Museum's recognition doesn't come as a surprise

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to Faisal Al Zaabi’s article Zayed National Museum named among world’s most beautiful by Prix Versailles (May 6): the UAE has earned many accolades over the years, and this latest recognition is yet another prestigious addition. The honour bestowed in Paris by Prix Versailles – awards given in the field of architecture – highlights Abu Dhabi as a global cultural hub and reflects the nation’s commitment to architectural excellence and heritage preservation. In addition to its cultural achievements, the UAE has also demonstrated strong diplomatic leadership in recent crises, protecting its citizens and maintaining stability through measured and effective responses. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Turner revolutionised news broadcasting

Ted Turner, the founder of CNN, who passed away on Wednesday, was a great entrepreneur and visionary. News about the world emanates round the clock, for 24 hours. He had the mind to recognise this global need for news at all times and cater to it. In a sense, he revolutionised news broadcasting. He will always be remembered with respect for adding value to our lives. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Two perspectives on the Iran war

I write in reference to the video showing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling reporters about continuing escalations by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz (May 6): ah, got it. You start a war. Then you realise that your war did not lead to a win (leaving aside the fact that you didn't specify what a win would constitute). You are now in the position of resource exhaustion and devoid of tactical options. And now you’re claiming it’s a defensive war. Really? – Hugo Green

We Iranian who are fighting for our country’s freedom are grateful that the US is defending us while most of the rest of the world chooses to remain silent. Thanks to the US and Israel for helping us in our aim to defeat the regime in Tehran. The world will perhaps only understand this later, but they will. – Name withheld upon request

Here’s to more partnerships

I write in reference to the Instagram post showing UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receiving Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (May 6):⁣ it’s great to see strong partnerships flourishing between nations through innovation and shared vision. – Franck Paul, Abu Dhabi