Six autumn getaways for crisp air, colourful leaves and cosy seasonal escapes

Trees turning red and gold, cosy flannel shirts and scarves, pumpkin-spiced lattes … with autumn officially beginning on September 1, thoughts naturally turn from sunny to cooler vibes.

If you yearn for a slight chill in the air and the crunch of leaves underfoot, now is the ideal time to jet off to a destination that offers all the fun of autumn without the bitter cold of winter.

Here are six northern destinations where fans of autumn can soak up the best the season has to offer.

Cairngorms and the Highlands, Scotland

Autumn moorland and mountains beside Loch Quoich in the Scottish Highlands. AFP Show caption: Autumn moorland and mountains beside Loch Quoich in the Scot…

If misty breaths are high on your autumnal wish list, a visit to the Scottish Highlands will more than scratch that travel itch. The dramatic landscapes come into their own as the season turns, with an array of lochs and forest trails to explore, and cosy pubs and guesthouses in which to relax.

Head to Cairngorms National Park to spot red deer stags during rutting season and salmon leaping upstream in the River Spey and the River Dee.

The picturesque Loch an Eilein near Aviemore, with its ruined 14th-century castle, is perfect for strolls, while a two-hour forest walk from Glenmore will bring you to An Lochan Uaine, with its ancient pine and birch woods.

Hop aboard the Cairngorm Mountain Railway, a 2km funicular for incredible views of the Grampian Mountains, Rothiemurchus Estate and Loch Morlich, and dine at the UK’s highest restaurant, The Ptarmigan, at the top.

There are plenty of cosy pubs for lunch or dinner, including The Old Bridge Inn on the River Spey in Aviemore, a former 17th-century gamekeeper’s cottage with its wood-burning stove and candlelit atmosphere, and The Boat Country Inn and Restaurant in the village of Boat of Garten, where the classic UK Sunday roast is taken seriously.

Kyoto and Nara, Japan

Although closely associated with spring and its famous cherry blossoms, Kyoto in west-central Japan is also a celebrated destination for the annual momijigari or autumn leaf-viewing season.

Red and gold maples and golden ginkgo trees provide a backdrop of vibrant colour, with crisp temperatures ranging from 15°C to 26°C.

In Kyoto, the 13th-century Tofukuji Temple and 8th-century Kiyomizu-dera are must-visits, perfectly viewed from the region’s famous wooden bridges, one of which, Tsutenkyo Bridge, looks out over a vast valley of fiery Japanese maples. The Kyoto districts Hiyashiyama and Arashiyama are also popular foliage-viewing spots.

A 45-minute train journey finds you in Nara, a popular half- or full-day trip for those visiting Kyoto. Slightly quieter than its famous neighbour, Nara is where you’ll spot wild sika deer roaming the autumnal foliage in Nara Park and the eighth-century Todai-ji Temple.

Visit Ukimido Pavilion to see hues of red and gold reflected in the surrounding pond, and Kasuga-taisha Shrine with its ancient pathways winding through the trees.

For dining, reservations are recommended, as the region is busy during the autumn. Head to Hanamikoji Street in Higashiyama to dine at the ochaya (traditional tea houses) and the higher-end ryotei. After eating, walk down the southern end of Hanamikoji to Kennin-ji, Kyoto's oldest Zen temple, which features three gardens filled with autumn foliage.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Fewer tourists, moderate temperatures and cheaper accommodation make autumn an ideal time to visit Reykjavik. Einar H Reynis / Unsplash Show caption: Fewer tourists, moderate temperatures and cheaper accommodat…

Fewer tourists, moderate temperatures and cheaper accommodation make September to November a perfect time to visit Reykjavik, not least because the autumn equinox boosts aurora activity for incredible views of the Northern Lights. Autumn in the Icelandic capital is when the nights darken and skies are clearer, but temperatures have yet to become bitterly cold.

Hire a car and head out to the Heidmork Nature Reserve, about 10 km from the capital, where you can go mushroom and berry picking — look out for wild blueberries, crowberries, strawberries, and redcurrants — enjoy the easy mountain hike up Helgafell or tackle the trails on horseback.

The world-famous Blue Lagoon, a 50-minute drive from the city, is open year-round; pre-booking is mandatory as you soak in the geothermal water and watch the rising steam meet the chilly autumn air.

Thingvellir National Park, 40km from Reykjavik, offers a dramatic landscape of vibrant reds, yellows, and golds as dwarf birch, willow and heath plants change colour.

Although whale-watching is best between June and August, sightings are possible from September to October. White-beaked dolphins and harbour porpoises can be spotted year-round.

Autumn is a peak season for fresh Icelandic produce, particularly potatoes, carrots, kale, broccoli and lamb. Islenski Barinn restaurant is an autumnal favourite with a menu filled with comfort food including reindeer burgers and lamb shanks.

For a quirkier experience, head to The Laundromat Cafe, a venue that’s part restaurant and part laundromat, for hearty brunches that will set you up for a day outdoors.

Black Sea region, Turkey

Forests made up of diverse tree species take on varying shades of brown, yellow, orange and green during autumn in Karabuk, Turkey. AFP Show caption: Forests made up of diverse tree species take on varying shad…

For a classic autumn experience in Turkey, fly into Istanbul and then hire a car to head east to some of the country’s vast, ancient and beautifully seasonal landscapes.

About halfway between Istanbul and Ankara, the region is renowned for its forests, lakes and mountain climate. Yedigoller National Park, to the north of Bolu, comes into its own in autumn, with the most colourful moments best experienced between mid-October and early November.

With seven lakes to stroll around and abundant foliage and wildlife, visitors also have the option to camp in certain areas. Lake Abant brings a gold-and-copper palette in spades and is home to an array of basic yet cosy lodges in which to stay amid the forest.

The Black Sea region, where Bolu is located, is ideal for outdoorsy types seeking long daytime walks and quiet nights in. Enjoy the seasonal hues around Artvin, Kastamonu and Savsat as the first snows appear on the surrounding mountaintops, with places such as Yavuzkoy, Meydancik and Papart offering beautiful views of old villages and rolling hills.

Seoul, South Korea

Tourists dressed in Hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing, visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. EPA Show caption: Tourists dressed in Hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing, v…

Nature is the star of the show in the South Korean capital throughout autumn. Cooler temperatures and low rainfall create ideal conditions for exploring, although mornings and evenings can be chilly, so make sure to pack layers.

Surrounded by maples and gingko, the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace is a lovely place to wander through, taking in Gyeonghoeru Pavilion with its reflective ponds, the serenity of Hyangwonjeong Pavilion and Geunjeongjeon Hall framed by seasonal trees in the central courtyard.

Admission is free for those wearing traditional Korean dress, hanbok. For views across the city and the Han River, go to Haneul Park – either climb the 291 steps or take the tram – while Seoul Forest is ideal for a late-afternoon stroll.

The Seoul Kimchi Festival at Olympic Park on November 1 is a great day out whether you’re a fan of fermented cabbage or not. There you’ll get to watch kimchi being made, partake in a cooking class yourself, or simply taste an array of dishes and enjoy many cultural events.

For a warming cup of coffee with incredible views, head to Pokpo Cafe in Pyeongchang-dong and take some time out against a backdrop of fresh mountain air and the sound of water flowing down Bukhan Mountain.

Vermont, New England, USA

Colourful fall foliage in Vermont and New Hampshire. Getty Images Show caption: Colourful fall foliage in Vermont and New Hampshire. Getty I…

No list of autumn getaways would be complete without a mention of New England, the region of the US that comprises Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The autumn aesthetic is a way of life from September onwards, with an array of walks, road trips and national park hikes to be enjoyed with a pumpkin-spiced latte in hand.

Hiring a car is a must if you want to drive the Vermont Route 100 and immerse yourself in the state’s autumnal colours. The route will take you to Stowe, a charming town that’s popular with visitors thanks to its beautiful main street and famous white-steepled church that epitomises New England charm.

Take the gondola skyride up Stowe Mountain for panoramic views, hike to Moss Glen Falls, one of the area's highest waterfalls, and stop by the Cold Hollow Cider Mill for doughnuts, maple cinnamon rolls and their thumbprint cookies. From Stowe, drive towards Route 108, which takes you via a winding mountain pass beneath a forest canopy between Stowe and Cambridge.

For Instagram moments aplenty, visit Woodstock, a town which doesn’t so much embrace autumn as make it its entire personality. Enjoy streets filled with seasonally decorated houses, and pumpkin and apple picking.

For full autumn vibes, stay at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, which hosts seasonal events and activities from September 8 to October 12, including hikes, a foliage e-bike tour and ghost stories around the bonfire.