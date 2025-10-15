Metallic, mocha and polka dot: Nail art and trends to try this autumn

As with fashion and hairstyles, so too do nail trends come and go with the seasons.

For autumn/winter 2025, this means swapping spiky Shellac sets for a more natural-looking length and shape. As befitting the cooler months, colours return to earthy and milky tones, with high-gloss, metallics and glazed looks also coming to the fore, replacing the recent trend for matte nails.

If you're searching for a new look ahead of your next salon visit, experts share their thoughts on how to achieve the in-season looks.

What are some key nail colours this season?

Understated nails with subtle accents are in vogue. Photo: N.Bar

For this autumn and winter, nails run a gamut of shades from off-white to oxblood red, along with a barely-there look that extends the quiet luxury trend into the new year.

“Neutral shades are definitely in this season,” says Neda Farahany, founder of We Nails. “A lot of clients ask for whites, off-whites and marshmallow, plus chocolate and mocha browns, usually finished with a sheer glossy shine.”

Neda Farahany, founder of We Nails, recommends neutral shades and minimalist nail art. Photo: We Nails

Farahany also highlights a trend she calls “soap or milky nails” for a clean, creamy and fresh look that channels nail trendsetter Hailey Bieber.

Wandile Sibanyoni, master technician at N.Bar, says colours will go deeper into winter, with the mocha colours that have dominated in different shades throughout 2025, showing no signs of abating.

“This season is all about rich, wearable depth with a little light-play,” she says. “You’ll see oxblood and wine reds, espresso and dark chocolate browns, midnight navy as a chic alternative to black and smoky plums for a softer vamp.”

Which nail shapes are on trend?

Social media feeds have been dominated by extra-long nails this year, leading many to question how wearers can do everyday things such as type emails or carry shopping bags while sporting them.

Those who prefer a shorter nail will rejoice this season, as experts predict lengths will reduce.

Shorter or soft almond shapes are becoming increasingly popular. Photo: N.bAR

“Practical lengths are leading,” says Sibanyoni. “Short-square and short-squoval [square-oval] feel modern and polished for every day. If you want elongation without drama, a soft almond is universally flattering.

“Extra-long sets do pop up for fashion moments, but most clients prefer shorter silhouettes with immaculate prep, tidy cuticles and a neutral shade.”

What are the big nail art looks coming up?

Nail art, whether intricate or simple, is a good way to stand out from the colourblock or classic French manicure crowd.

Nail art will be flatter and more minimalistic than usual, say experts. Getty Images

“Polka dots will be popular but, in line with the minimalist trend, everything is still chic and clean-looking – whether with painted coloured dots or with gems and studs for some texture,” says Farahany. “French nails with different coloured tips and designs are also likely to be big.”

Seasonal changes and celebrations also influence nail art trends, with themed designs popular around Halloween and the festive season.

Wandile Sibanyoni, master technician at N.Bar, recommends pewter chrome tips or a single accent nail. Photo: N.Bar

For Sibanyoni, it’s all about textural finishes: “Glazed chrome, aurora and cat-eye are big trends because they transform a solid shade in one coat,” she says. “For 3D, it’s minimal and sculptural, a single raised line or a tiny droplet rather than full-on embellishment.”

What polish trends were seen on the autumn/winter catwalks?

The runway influences not only what we’ll be wearing each season, but also the hair and nail looks that will be popular. Earth tones remain a key trend as the season changes, and metallics reign supreme as the editorial look of choice.

“Metallic shades and chrome are set to be especially popular towards the end of the year,” says Farahany. Sibanyoni adds: “Metallics moved from editorial to everyday as pewter chrome tips or a single accent nail.”

Try a creative French tip in a warm winter shade during your next manicure. Getty Images

For those who prefer their tips to whisper rather than shout, the quiet luxury trend extends to nails.

“Runway nails leaned towards the clean and luxe, which translates perfectly to real life: sheer bases, earthy tones and high-gloss finishes,” says Sibanyoni. “Overall, we’re seeing immaculate prep and a clever finish, nothing shouty.”

Celebrities known for their nail inspiration

If you’re looking for nail inspiration, look to celebrities and influencers whose style you admire to see what trends they’re both following and creating.

Farahany and Sibanyoni agree that Bieber is one to watch as the model has her finger on the pulse of many trends, and was one of the first to adopt the enduring mocha-chocolate nail trend that dominated throughout spring this year.

“Clients ask for what ever Hailey Bieber has on her nails, especially any of her glazed nails,” says Sibanyoni. “For those wanting something a little more fun and bold, look to Sabrina Carpenter, who accessories her nails with jewels and fun art.”

Sofia Richie has become a source of nail inspiration over the years. Photo: sofiagrainge / Instagram

Farahany adds: “I love looking at Cardi B and Chappell Roan for inspiration if you’re into long nails with creative, bold designs.

“For those who prefer the ‘clean-girl’ look, especially the younger crowd, we’ve noticed Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie often set trends,” she says. “On the nail artist side, Betina Goldstein is someone worth following, she’s always coming up with fresh, wearable designs.”

