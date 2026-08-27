UAE marks Emirati Women's Day with theme of 'we emerge stronger and better'

The UAE has announced that a month-long series of national events will mark Emirati Women's Day on Friday.

Running until September 28, this year's celebration is being held under the theme We Emerge Stronger and Better, which will serve as a platform to launch initiatives, recognise achievements and highlight role models.

The occasion reflects the country's ambition to build on existing gains and pursue further progress across all sectors, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

“This year’s Emirati Women’s Day theme, Together, We Emerge Stronger and Better, reflects the UAE’s forward-looking spirit, grounded in ambition and responsibility,” said Sana Suhail, Minister of Family.

“It reaffirms that the achievements of Emirati woman are the result of a national ecosystem founded on the integration of roles, in line with the Mother of the Nation 50:50 vision, which sets out broader prospects for woman’s participation in leading the nation’s journey of development and prosperity.

“The occasion also coincides with the Year of the Family, adding a national dimension that highlights the close connection between family prosperity and societal advancement, with woman playing an essential role in embedding values and strengthening pride in national identity.”

The minister spoke of the importance of fostering a supportive environment that opens up broader opportunities for Emirati women to contribute and excel. A thriving society begins with empowering people and strengthening the role of women and the family, she said.

The influential presence of women across diverse fields reflects the nation’s confidence in their capabilities and its firm belief that Emirati women are making their mark on the nation’s progress, Ms Suhail added.

Emirati women play an active and influential role across diverse fields of development, combining their national and family responsibilities and represent a source of strength for society that contributes to the UAE’s continued progress, said Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention.

This year's theme carries national significance that reflects confidence in women's ambition and determination, he added.

Marking the occasion

Emirati Women's Day is observed on August 28 each year and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of women and the pivotal role they have played in the nation's rise over the decades.

The occasion was established in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.