UAE takes action against resident for insulting Emirati women

The UAE's National Media Authority (NMA) has taken legal action against a resident for publishing social media content insulting Emirati women.

The NMA also suspended the resident's advertising permit for three months. The authority stated that the online content violated standards set by the Media Regulation Law and its executive regulations.

In a social media post, a woman said that, due to a lack of available Emirati women, she was calling for models from other countries who could look and sound like real Emiratis to audition for a photo shoot to mark Emirati Women's Day.

The authority emphasised that it would not tolerate any content that insults Emirati women or diminishes their status and national contributions. The NMA stressed the need for social media users to act responsibly when publishing content and to respect national identity.

A statement from the Union Association for Human Rights read: "[The Union] reaffirms the importance of respecting the dignity, identity and status of Emirati women, combating stereotypes and discrimination, and promoting responsible discourse in the digital space, in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the United Arab Emirates.”

Honouring UAE identity, cultural heritage

The UAE enforces strict regulations to protect national identity, cultural heritage and societal values. Publishing or circulating content that could harm national unity or disrupt social cohesion is prohibited. Under the Emirati National Identity Strategy, guidelines prohibit misuse of traditional attire in advertising and restrict content that insults local symbols.

Legal penalties apply to violations of standards for public, digital and commercial content. Penalties for online defamation and cybercrimes in the UAE are severe. Offenders may face a fine of up to Dh500,000, imprisonment and, for expatriates, deportation.