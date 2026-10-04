Iraq’s PM orders probe after US flag trampled by Iran-backed militias

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi ordered an investigation on Sunday after the American flag was desecrated during parades marking the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Mr Al Zaidi ordered a committee to determine the circumstances of what happened during Iraq's Sovereignty Day events, his military spokesman Sabah Al Numan said.

The Prime Minister, who is also the commander-in-chief of Iraq's military, condemned the act and stressed the need to adhere to diplomatic laws and customs, and directed legal measures against those responsible, Mr Al Numan said.

The incident occurred on Friday when the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and Iran-backed militias staged large military parades in different parts of Baghdad to celebrate the withdrawal of coalition forces. The PMF is an umbrella group of mostly Shiite paramilitary forces, many of which have close ties to Iran.

Their military vehicles were filmed driving over US and Israeli flags during a symbolic funeral procession honouring those killed in US-Israeli attacks in Iraq.

They also displayed flags of Lebanon's Hezbollah, part of the Iran-aligned Axis of Resistance, as well as the Iranian flag and images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Iranian supreme leader killed on the first day of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The footage sparked a wave of debate on social media, with some warning it undermines Iraq's diplomatic standing and its stated commitment not to use its territory to threaten neighbours.

The backlash reached Washington. US Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican and vocal critic of Iranian influence in Iraq, posted on X: “The PMF, an official division of the Iraqi government's security services, is seen desecrating the US flag out of disrespect and praising the murderous regime in Iran.”

“If you needed any more proof that Iraq is an Iranian province … [Iraqi Prime Minister Ali] Zaidi is this what you think of America? Free Iraq from Iran,” Mr Wilson added, sharing photos of the parade.

The incident comes at a sensitive moment. Mr Al Zaidi declared full sovereignty after 12 years of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS, pledging to disarm groups outside state control, ban cross-border attacks, and purchase a full air defence system.

The PMF and militias parade itself underscores the challenge to that pledge – a state-funded force acting alongside militias that have openly said their weapons “will remain.”