Adnoc Logistics and Services said on Wednesday that a crew member was missing after one of its ships was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening.

“Search and rescue operations ongoing in co-ordination with the relevant authorities,” the company said.

All other crew members have been safely evacuated from the vessel. Eleven were injured and are receiving medical care where required.

“Adnoc reiterates the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security,” the company said.

It added that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The latest incident comes after Adnoc L&S last week said one of its vessels was damaged in an attack in UAE territorial waters in the Gulf, without identifying the ship or the extent of the damage.

Iran has claimed a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines. Tehran has been condemned for its attacks on non-military vessels.

A gas tanker which was struck in the strait on Tuesday was also seen to be engulfed in flames. India’s Foreign Ministry confirmed 21 crew members were safely evacuated from the Panama-flagged Tara Gas, while two were taken to hospital and one is unaccounted for.

In July, two crude oil tankers operated by Adnoc L&S were struck by projectiles in the strait, killing one crew member and injuring others. Another company ship was attacked in August, although no injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, the UAE National Guard rescued 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman.

Adnoc L&S, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi energy giant Adnoc, operates a fleet of between 500 and 800 active managed, owned and chartered vessels.

Last week, the Abu Dhabi-listed company raised its full-year profit forecast for the fourth time this year after third-quarter earnings more than quadrupled, as disruption from the Iran war drove up tanker charter rates.

Net profit attributable to the equity holders of the company jumped 310 per cent to $842.7 million in the three months to the end of September, from $205.4 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 160 per cent to $3.29 billion, while operating profit nearly quadrupled to $898.7 million.

It now expects annual net profit of about $4 billion.