Moving operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International (DWC) will be a complex transition, with the two airports initially running in parallel, operator Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths said.

The new Al Maktoum International Airport will undergo at least a year of testing before its first passengers arrive, as the emirate prepares for one of the biggest operational moves in global aviation.

Construction at DWC is continuing at full pace despite the Iran war, with the first phase due to open in 2032.

More than 100,000 workers are on site at the $35 billion development, where piling and groundworks are under way, Mr Griffiths said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

“The budget is something like $35 billion and I know major contracts are being discussed as I speak,” he said. “There are more than 100,000 workers on site. Piling is commencing. Groundworks are well under way. So, it's definitely a live project.”

The testing programme will cover critical systems including baggage handling, check-in processes, Wi-Fi and other airport technology, with the aim of ensuring the airport is fully operational before passengers start using it.

“The good thing is we have got the test period … of having DXB to test all this new technology before we migrate there, so there will be at least a year of testing before we even allow the first customer to cross the threshold,” Mr Griffiths said. “Then, of course, the transition is going to be enormous.”

Mr Griffiths added that the move would be unprecedented in scale, involving several times the 20 million passengers affected when Hong Kong relocated its main airport in the 1990s.

“We will be nearly five or six times that by the time we move from here. So that’s never been done on that scale,” he said.

Dubai Airports has awarded Dh13 billion ($3.53 billion) worth of contracts this year for construction of the new DWC terminal, with another Dh55 billion to be awarded by the end of 2026, Mr Griffiths said in August.

The move from DXB to Al Maktoum International will be particularly complex because of the scale of operations involved, he said on Monday. The transition will also require extensive recruitment and training.

“The fact that we are about five years away from the opening of the new airport fills me with dread because there’s so much to do. We’ve got to recruit so many more people. We’ve got to train them. We’ve got to operate two airports, and then we’ve got to condense down to one airport. So, all of these challenges are pretty enormous,” Mr Griffiths said.

“Our task here is to keep everything going to make sure that the transition between the two is covered.”

The 70km shift from DXB to DWC in Dubai's south is not simply an airport infrastructure project but a wider urban development challenge, Mr Griffiths said.

“We are taking the entire top left corner of Dubai, where we are sitting now, and we are transplanting it in the bottom right-hand corner, 70km away,” he said. “So that’s much, much more than just an airport project. The whole city has got to move.”

Dubai Airports has awarded contracts worth billions of dirhams this year for construction of the new DWC terminal. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Dubai Airports has awarded contracts worth billions of dirha…

Workers living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will face significantly longer commutes to the new airport, making it necessary to develop communities closer.

“All of those people living in the Northern Emirates, they won’t be able to commute every day all the way down to Al Maktoum International. So we’ve got to build cities for the airport sector workers as well,” Mr Griffiths said.

Dubai Airports has already advanced its operational planning for the transition, with the concept of operations and master plans well developed.

Critical contracts for DWC’s baggage-handling system and automated people movers are also under discussion, Mr Griffiths said.

The broader objective is to ensure that the move does not constrain the emirate’s passenger growth or disrupt airport services. “Our real measure of success is: can we keep growth going in the city without constraining the supply of capacity, and can we seamlessly manage the transition?” he said.

The first phase will give the new terminal an annual capacity of 150 million passengers. Ultimately, the airport is set to reach a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo a year when complete.