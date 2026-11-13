How a world without passports might look

The passport has been with us for centuries. Its earliest recorded ancestor is often traced to about 450BC, when the Persian King Artaxerxes I gave one of his subjects a letter requesting safe passage through lands beyond the Euphrates. Now, almost two and a half millennia later, the humble travel document might just be approaching the end of its useful life.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, believes physical passports could become redundant within five years as biometric technology transforms the way people cross borders. “I know many travellers cherish collecting travel stamps, but from a technological perspective, the idea of carrying a physical book in order to fly is outdated,” Mr Griffiths wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

His is an ambitious prediction, but one that deserves serious consideration. The technology to make a passport-less future possible is already taking shape, and Dubai is in the right place to help lead the transition.

The emirate has invested heavily in smarter airport infrastructure and biometric ID. Initiatives such as Dubai's Click and Travel service, which allows immigration procedures to be completed on mobile devices, demonstrate how quickly once-established procedures can change. Emirates airline has also expanded facial recognition, freeing registered passengers from having to repeatedly produce documents at different stages of their journey.

The advantages are considerable. Removing the need to carry and present physical documents would make travelling faster and simpler, while improving accessibility for children, older passengers and those who find navigating airports particularly challenging. The benefits could extend well beyond immigration, too. A single digital identity could work for everything from hotel check-ins to collecting a rental car, reducing the administrative friction that often accompanies travel.

Yet Dubai's position at the forefront of this transformation with a first-mover advantage also highlights the greatest challenge. Airports can develop the technology, but they cannot make passport-free travel a reality in isolation. Governments, airlines and law enforcement must agree on common standards and establish systems that can recognise identities across international frontiers. Not all nations will move at the same speed.

Quote The technology to make a passport-less future possible is already taking shape

Of course, eliminating physical passports does not mean eliminating borders. Visa requirements, and security considerations will remain. This, however, could be precisely why this technological shift matters beyond aviation. Making international travel more seamless will require countries to work together, building trust and common policies at a time when global relations are under strain.

The passport might eventually become a relic, much like the paper tickets that are increasingly being replaced by today's digital boarding passes. The nostalgic among us may mourn the passing of passports filled with colourful stamps from far-off destinations. However, if one’s face becomes one’s passport, it could not only make the world easier to navigate, but better connected and more secure too. That’s an outcome that even King Artaxerxes might have appreciated.