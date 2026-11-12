Fourteen killed and 30 injured in Fujairah multi-vehicle road accident

Fourteen people died and 30 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the early hours of Thursday morning on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in Fujairah.

Fujairah Police confirmed that the accident, which happened shortly before midnight, involved 18 cars and five trucks.

The force confirmed that the accident occurred after a truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to collide with another car and then veer off and strike a number of vehicles that were stopped because of slow-moving traffic on the street. The truck then caught fire and the blaze spread to several other vehicles.

Police, ambulance and rescue crews, along with civil defense personnel, were dispatched immediately to the scene, extinguishing the fire, treating the injured and transporting them to hospital.

Fifteen of the 30 injured have since left hospital, with the police confirming that the deceased included people of Emirati nationality, along with a number whose identities are still being established through DNA testing. The nationalities of the injured included Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Interior expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

It also called on members of the public to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.

Fujairah Police stressed the importance of obeying traffic rules, adhering to the specified speed limits, and leaving adequate safety distances, especially when approaching congested areas and slow-moving traffic.

The crash comes weeks before new UAE traffic regulations take effect on January 1, introducing a maximum driving limit of nine hours within any 24-hour period. The measures, aimed at reducing driver fatigue and improving road safety, also prohibit motorists from driving when exhaustion affects their ability to operate a vehicle safely.

The regulations could have significant implications for professional drivers, including those operating heavy goods vehicles.

Fujairah has also become an increasingly important transport and logistics hub since the outbreak of the regional conflict, with shipping companies seeking alternatives to routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Its port, on the Gulf of Oman outside the strait, has become a vital gateway for goods entering and leaving the region, resulting in increased freight movements by road.

The shift has placed greater demands on the road network connecting Fujairah with other emirates and neighbouring countries.

The Indian consulate in Dubai issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, saying it was “deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Fujairah that claimed lives of several people, including Indian nationals”.

“The consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support,” the consulate said in a post on X.

“Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time.”