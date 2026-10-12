Drivers warned of lower speed limit on Fujairah to Khor Fakkan road

The speed limit on the road between Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, in Sharjah, is being reduced to 100kph from Tuesday.

Police in Fujairah announced the reduction from the previous speed limit of 120kph.

“Fujairah Police urges all road users to observe the posted speed limits and comply with traffic signs and instructions to ensure everyone's safety,” the force said in a post on X on Sunday.

Only Umm Al Quwain ranks lower than Fujairah for road safety among the seven emirates, according to analysis released last month.

Fujairah’s low ranking in the index, released by Dubai-based Bin Yaber Driving Institute, was primarily due to its low provision of driver education with only two driving schools.

The emirate’s roads are not the safest, with above-average death rates and hit-and-run incidents, and the highest average driving speed in the UAE, the analysis found.

The same index rated Sharjah top for road safety, with the lowest death rate (1.78) on the roads and hit-and-run incident rate (5.33) per 100,000 residents.

The average driving speed of 31.6kph in Sharjah is also at the safer end of the spectrum, which may be due to heavy traffic but also indicates more cautious driving behaviour.