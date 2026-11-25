Police, civil defence and emergency response teams will carry out a large-scale security drill across all seven emirates on Wednesday as the UAE prepares for its 55th National Day.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that Exercise Union 55 will involve visible field movements by security units as authorities test co-ordination, crisis response and operational readiness ahead of Eid Al Etihad celebrations beginning on December 2.

The ministry did not specific timings or locations for the operation.

The annual drill, named after the corresponding anniversary of the UAE's founding, simulates real-world emergency scenarios to evaluate rapid field deployment and business continuity between federal agencies and local police general commands.

It follows Exercise Union 54, which took place in late 2025, and forms part of wider national preparations before one of the country's busiest public-event periods.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm if they encounter sirens, tactical vehicles or simulated incidents during the exercise, and to give way to participating emergency convoys on the roads.

Residents and bystanders are also reminded not to photograph, film or share footage of the drill or security personnel on social media, and to rely solely on verified Ministry of Interior and local police channels for updates.

The 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations are scheduled to run from December 2 to December 6, with large crowds expected at public landmarks, fireworks displays and community festivals nationwide.

The drill comes a day after the Ministry of Interior issued public safety and traffic guidelines for the upcoming holiday period, warning motorists against unauthorised vehicle parades, leaning out of car windows, using party sprays and obstructing emergency lanes.

Exercise Union 55 is a routine security exercise and not a real emergency, the ministry said. It is designed to ensure all federal and local agencies are fully prepared to manage the significant public gatherings expected across the country during the National Day period.